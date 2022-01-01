Hibiscus tea in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Hibiscus Tea
|$4.00
Herbal tea made as an infusion from the crimson-colored roselle flower. Cranberry-like flavor.
Common Bond On The Go
2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston
|Hibiscus Tea
|$2.75
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Hibiscus Tea
|$2.75
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Hibiscus Tea
|$2.75
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
1203 W 34th St. Suite D., Houston
|Hibiscus + Lemonade Tea
|$5.00
COOKIES • PASTRY
Blonde Biscotti
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston
|*NEW* Hibiscus Cooler Tea
***BREW TIME: 5-6MIN***
hibiscus, guayusa, lemongrass, stevia leaves - Sweet, Tart, Fruity.