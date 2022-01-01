Cornbread in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve cornbread
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rollin Smoke Barbeque #2
4115 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas
|1 Piece Cornbread
|$2.00
Marie Callender's #239
3081 Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Cornbread
|$3.29
|Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
|$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
|Soup & Cornbread
|$29.99
Potato Cheese, Hearty Vegetable or Soup of the Day.
Serves 4-6 people. 64 oz. portion.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Mini Jalapeno Cornbread
|$3.95