Street tacos in Las Vegas

Item pic

 

500 Grand Cafe

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Street Tacos$10.00
3 Chicken Tacos, Onion, Cilantro, Roasted Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Chips & Salsa
Chicken Street Tacos Plate$10.00
Two Shredded Chicken Tacos, Cotija Cheese, Roasted Green Salsa, Marinated Cabbage, Chips and Salsa
STREET TACOS image

 

Birria El Compa

3111 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STREET TACOS$3.00
Chicken Street Taco Combo image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Street Taco Combo$5.00
480 Calories.
3 Chicken Street Tacos Combo comes with doubled yellow corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime, and your choice one salsa.
The combo comes with a soda.
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.
