Street tacos in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve street tacos
500 Grand Cafe
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$10.00
3 Chicken Tacos, Onion, Cilantro, Roasted Salsa Verde, Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Chips & Salsa
|Chicken Street Tacos Plate
|$10.00
Two Shredded Chicken Tacos, Cotija Cheese, Roasted Green Salsa, Marinated Cabbage, Chips and Salsa
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Chicken Street Taco Combo
|$5.00
480 Calories.
3 Chicken Street Tacos Combo comes with doubled yellow corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime, and your choice one salsa.
The combo comes with a soda.
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
9809 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
6630 N Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Grilled Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.99
Calories 510
Grilled ancho-marinated shrimp inside soft corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with black beans and fresh pico de gallo.