Long Beach breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Long Beach

EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sm EJ Wings$14.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Large EJ Wings$31.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
Med EJ Wings$24.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
More about EJs Pub
Lola's image

 

Lola's

4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Suizas$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Birria Queso Tacos$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
More about Lola's
Beachwood image

 

Beachwood

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Chicken Salad$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.75
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
9oz Pulled Pork$23.00
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
More about Beachwood
Lola's image

 

Lola's

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Guacamole$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Short Rib Enchiladas$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
More about Lola's
Bite Mi - Long Beach image

 

Bite Mi - Long Beach

4150 McGowen St., Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spam & Egg$8.00
Sliced spam finished on the griddle with fried eggs.
BM Fries$8.00
Flat fries loaded with pork & sriracha mayo.
Flat Crispy Fries$3.25
Specially cut flat fries for max fluff and crispiness.
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
The Social List - Long Beach image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Social List - Long Beach

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.
The Napoleon$15.00
Handmade all beer patty, braised short rib, crispy onions, smoked gouda fondue, garlic demi glaze for dipping, on a sesame seed. Served with shoestring fries.
Backyard Burger$14.00
Handmade all beef patty, cheddar cheese, jalapeno bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island, on a sesame seed bun. Served with shoestring fries.
More about The Social List - Long Beach
Georgia's Restaurant image

 

Georgia's Restaurant

4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken$12.95
Herb seasoned dark meat, buttermilk, coated on all seasoned cornmeal crust
Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter$3.00
Three homemade cornbreads and honey butter.
Blackend Chicken Pasta$14.95
Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Pietris Bakery image

 

Pietris Bakery

5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (1739 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$14.00
Eggs, potatoes, feta, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, turkey bacon. Served with a side of fruit
Avocado Toast$12.50
9 grain bread, avocado, Graviera Greek cheese, diced tomatoes, arugula, chives, salt & pepper flakes
Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
Croissant or Sourdough, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, dill aioli, fruit or potatoes
More about Pietris Bakery
Michaels Pizzeria image

 

Michaels Pizzeria

5616 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Capricciosa$17.00
Prosciutto Cotto, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, house-made mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
Pollo e Pancetta$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, organic free-range chicken, pancetta, fontina, and red onions.
Beet Salad$13.00
Roasted baby beets, farro, ricotta impastata, walnuts, little gem salad.
More about Michaels Pizzeria
AMMATOLI image

 

AMMATOLI

285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Plate$16.00
7 Falafels served with your choice of 2 sides, tomatoes, turnips and tahini sauce.
Grape Leaves Mezza "Yalanji"$10.00
Rice, tomato, parsley, onion, and fresh mint rolled in grape leaves. 6 pcs.
Grilled Kebab Plate "2 Kebabs"$24.00
Two grilled kebab skewers of chicken kebab or kafta, served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
sub one for ribeye steak, top sirloin lamb or shrimp add $3
More about AMMATOLI
Berlin Bistro image

 

Berlin Bistro

420 E 4th Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (1871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Linden$14.00
2 fried eggs, local bread, house jam, salted butter, nueske's bacon, bottom less cup of coffee
Sweet Brown Rice Porridge [VEGAN]$11.00
brown rice, almond milk, hazelnuts, cacao nibs, raspberry and rhubarb coulis
(vegan) (gluten-free) (contains nuts)
Berlin Burger$16.00
Sirloin steak patty, avocado, white cheddar cheese, Neuskes bacon, arugula, Brioche Bun
More about Berlin Bistro
Eat Fantastic Long Beach image

 

Eat Fantastic Long Beach

6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fries$3.00
#2. Cheese Burger Combo$9.75
3 Tender Box Combo$8.50
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
The Small Cafe Naples image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Small Cafe Naples

5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic Burger$14.00
1/2 pound burger, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on brioche
The Club$15.00
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, aioli on sourdough
Jr Chicken Tenders$8.00
three chicken tenders, housemade chips
More about The Small Cafe Naples
The Wild Chive image

 

The Wild Chive

2650 East Broadway, Long Beach

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHIVE "BLT"$15.00
Crispy bacon, generous avocado, grilled cheese, slow-roasted tomato, baby arugula & tangy roasted garlic-chive aioli between buttery grilled potato toast
CHICK'N & FRENCH TOAST$16.00
Crispy beer-battered chik'n, caramelized potato French toast, country gravy & pure maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
MONTE CRISTO$14.00
Grilled cheese and ham nestled in caramelized potato French toast w/strawberry jam & maple syrup
More about The Wild Chive
Ellie's image

 

Ellie's

204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (918 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cavatelli$22.00
All'amatriciana, smoked bacon, stracciatella, oregano
Arancini$12.00
basil pesto, brown butter creme fraiche
Gnocchi$26.00
Pork ragu, bone marrow butter, sherry vinegar
More about Ellie's
Plunge image

HAMBURGERS

Plunge

1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.4 (638 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Made Hummus$13.00
grilled pita | cucumber slices
The Classic Burger$19.00
Grass fed beef | local brioche | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | house pickles | garlic fries
Clam Chowder$1.00
dashi | clams | bacon
More about Plunge
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe" image

 

UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"

335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDO$14.00
fried egg - bacon - avocado - cheese & brioche bun
feeling a bit French? ☺ get it on a croissant! - 2
FRIED CHICKEN SANDO$18.00
crispy jidori chicken breast - granny smith apple & cabbage slaw - cayenne pepper - house made spicy pickles
comeback sauce on toasted brioche bun w crispy fries
**choice of angry or not angry
AVOCADO TOAST$15.00
hass avocado - hard - boiled egg - pomegranate seeds & radish
Yess!! we can make it vegan without the egg
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
Hojas Tea House image

PASTRY

Hojas Tea House

4501 E Carson St, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chefs Special Bagel$6.95
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.
Original House Chai$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
Lemongrass Bouquet$4.30
Lavender, roses and jasmine blossoms infused with lemongrass and coconut.
More about Hojas Tea House
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Classic Burrito$9.99
Classic Nachos Wednesday$9.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
TENNESSEE JACKS image

 

TENNESSEE JACKS

4000 Anaheim Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about TENNESSEE JACKS
Hot Java image

 

Hot Java

2101 E Broadway, LONG BEACH

Avg 4.3 (791 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hot Java

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Long Beach

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Short Ribs

Fish And Chips

Cake

Croissants

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston