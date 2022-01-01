Long Beach breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Long Beach
More about EJs Pub
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Sm EJ Wings
|$14.00
ASSORTED WINGS AND DRUMETTES TOSSED IN TRADITIONAL BUFFALO SAUCE WITH CHOICE OF HEAT: MILD, MEDIUM, NUCLEAR OR SUPER NUCLEAR. SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING, CARROTS, AND CELERY. OTHER FLAVORS: CAJUN, KENTUCKY BBQ, CAROLINA BBQ, OR LEMON PEPPER
|Large EJ Wings
|$31.00
|Med EJ Wings
|$24.00
More about Lola's
Lola's
4140 Atlantic Ave, Signal Hill
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
|Birria Queso Tacos
|$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
More about Beachwood
Beachwood
210 E. 3rd St. Unit A, Long Beach
|Popular items
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Sweet salad, roasted corn, black eyed peas, fried blue corn tortilla strips, smoked red onions, tomatoes, Tillamook cheddar, and cilantro. Served with chili buttermilk dressing on the side and a cornbread muffin.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.75
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
|9oz Pulled Pork
|$23.00
Includes 2 sides of your choice, and a smoked cheddar cornbread muffin with honey butter.
More about Lola's
Lola's
2030 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Taquitos
|$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
|Short Rib Enchiladas
|$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
More about Bite Mi - Long Beach
Bite Mi - Long Beach
4150 McGowen St., Long Beach
|Popular items
|Spam & Egg
|$8.00
Sliced spam finished on the griddle with fried eggs.
|BM Fries
|$8.00
Flat fries loaded with pork & sriracha mayo.
|Flat Crispy Fries
|$3.25
Specially cut flat fries for max fluff and crispiness.
More about The Social List - Long Beach
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Social List - Long Beach
2105 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.
|The Napoleon
|$15.00
Handmade all beer patty, braised short rib, crispy onions, smoked gouda fondue, garlic demi glaze for dipping, on a sesame seed. Served with shoestring fries.
|Backyard Burger
|$14.00
Handmade all beef patty, cheddar cheese, jalapeno bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island, on a sesame seed bun. Served with shoestring fries.
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Georgia's Restaurant
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$12.95
Herb seasoned dark meat, buttermilk, coated on all seasoned cornmeal crust
|Three Corn Bread + Honey Butter
|$3.00
Three homemade cornbreads and honey butter.
|Blackend Chicken Pasta
|$14.95
Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles
More about Pietris Bakery
Pietris Bakery
5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$14.00
Eggs, potatoes, feta, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, turkey bacon. Served with a side of fruit
|Avocado Toast
|$12.50
9 grain bread, avocado, Graviera Greek cheese, diced tomatoes, arugula, chives, salt & pepper flakes
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
Croissant or Sourdough, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, dill aioli, fruit or potatoes
More about Michaels Pizzeria
Michaels Pizzeria
5616 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Capricciosa
|$17.00
Prosciutto Cotto, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, house-made mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
|Pollo e Pancetta
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, house-made mozzarella, organic free-range chicken, pancetta, fontina, and red onions.
|Beet Salad
|$13.00
Roasted baby beets, farro, ricotta impastata, walnuts, little gem salad.
More about AMMATOLI
AMMATOLI
285 E. 3rd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Falafel Plate
|$16.00
7 Falafels served with your choice of 2 sides, tomatoes, turnips and tahini sauce.
|Grape Leaves Mezza "Yalanji"
|$10.00
Rice, tomato, parsley, onion, and fresh mint rolled in grape leaves. 6 pcs.
|Grilled Kebab Plate "2 Kebabs"
|$24.00
Two grilled kebab skewers of chicken kebab or kafta, served on a bed of vermicelli rice and your choice of 2 sides!
sub one for ribeye steak, top sirloin lamb or shrimp add $3
More about Berlin Bistro
Berlin Bistro
420 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|The Linden
|$14.00
2 fried eggs, local bread, house jam, salted butter, nueske's bacon, bottom less cup of coffee
|Sweet Brown Rice Porridge [VEGAN]
|$11.00
brown rice, almond milk, hazelnuts, cacao nibs, raspberry and rhubarb coulis
(vegan) (gluten-free) (contains nuts)
|Berlin Burger
|$16.00
Sirloin steak patty, avocado, white cheddar cheese, Neuskes bacon, arugula, Brioche Bun
More about Eat Fantastic Long Beach
Eat Fantastic Long Beach
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Fries
|$3.00
|#2. Cheese Burger Combo
|$9.75
|3 Tender Box Combo
|$8.50
More about The Small Cafe Naples
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Small Cafe Naples
5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|The Classic Burger
|$14.00
1/2 pound burger, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on brioche
|The Club
|$15.00
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, aioli on sourdough
|Jr Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
three chicken tenders, housemade chips
More about The Wild Chive
The Wild Chive
2650 East Broadway, Long Beach
|Popular items
|CHIVE "BLT"
|$15.00
Crispy bacon, generous avocado, grilled cheese, slow-roasted tomato, baby arugula & tangy roasted garlic-chive aioli between buttery grilled potato toast
|CHICK'N & FRENCH TOAST
|$16.00
Crispy beer-battered chik'n, caramelized potato French toast, country gravy & pure maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
|MONTE CRISTO
|$14.00
Grilled cheese and ham nestled in caramelized potato French toast w/strawberry jam & maple syrup
More about Ellie's
Ellie's
204 Orange Ave,, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Cavatelli
|$22.00
All'amatriciana, smoked bacon, stracciatella, oregano
|Arancini
|$12.00
basil pesto, brown butter creme fraiche
|Gnocchi
|$26.00
Pork ragu, bone marrow butter, sherry vinegar
More about Plunge
HAMBURGERS
Plunge
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach
|Popular items
|House Made Hummus
|$13.00
grilled pita | cucumber slices
|The Classic Burger
|$19.00
Grass fed beef | local brioche | 1000 island | lettuce | tomato | house pickles | garlic fries
|Clam Chowder
|$1.00
dashi | clams | bacon
More about UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
UBUNTU "The Greatest Neighborhood Cafe"
335 Nieto Ave, Long Beach
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDO
|$14.00
fried egg - bacon - avocado - cheese & brioche bun
feeling a bit French? ☺ get it on a croissant! - 2
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDO
|$18.00
crispy jidori chicken breast - granny smith apple & cabbage slaw - cayenne pepper - house made spicy pickles
comeback sauce on toasted brioche bun w crispy fries
**choice of angry or not angry
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$15.00
hass avocado - hard - boiled egg - pomegranate seeds & radish
Yess!! we can make it vegan without the egg
More about Hojas Tea House
PASTRY
Hojas Tea House
4501 E Carson St, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Chefs Special Bagel
|$6.95
Black forest ham with cheddar cheese and lettuce, spinach, tomato, sprouts, cucumber, pickles, and red onions with Hojas chipotle sauce and cream cheese on an everything bagel.
|Original House Chai
|$5.50
Blend of black tea with dried fruit such as gojis, dried coconut, longan berries, spices, honey and cream.
only served hot.
|Lemongrass Bouquet
|$4.30
Lavender, roses and jasmine blossoms infused with lemongrass and coconut.
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1837 E. 7th Street, Long Beach
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos
|$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
|Classic Burrito
|$9.99
|Classic Nachos Wednesday
|$9.99