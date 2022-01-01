Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey cake in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve honey cake

Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
honey cake (1 lb loaf)$15.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Breadblok - Silver Lake

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Lavender Cake$8.00
More about Breadblok - Silver Lake
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Lavender Cake
Four layer yellow cake filled with honey buttercream, frosted with lavender buttercream and decorated with dried lavender.
More about ALCOVE
Consumer pic

 

République

624 South La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Cake$6.00
More about République

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Steak Frites

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Squid

Croissants

Bruschetta

Yellow Curry

Steak Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston