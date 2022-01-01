Ranch salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve ranch salad
TACOS
HomeState
5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|The Ranch Salad
|$14.00
Babe Farms greens; baby romaine and baby oak green, black beans, avocado, monterey jack cheese, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, creamy chipotle lime dressing
HomeState
12105 W Waterfront Drive, Los Angeles
|The Ranch Salad
|$14.00
Babe Farms greens; baby romaine and baby oak green, black beans, avocado, monterey jack cheese, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, creamy chipotle lime dressing
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce & Cilantro Ranch Dressing.
|BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad WARP
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Black beans, Corn, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Barbecue Sauce & cilantro Ranch Dressing All Stuff in a Large Tortilla.