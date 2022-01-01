Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ranch salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve ranch salad

Item pic

TACOS

HomeState

5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Ranch Salad$14.00
Babe Farms greens; baby romaine and baby oak green, black beans, avocado, monterey jack cheese, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, creamy chipotle lime dressing
More about HomeState
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Black Beans, Corn, Tomato, Red Onion, BBQ Sauce & Cilantro Ranch Dressing.
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad WARP$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Black beans, Corn, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Barbecue Sauce & cilantro Ranch Dressing All Stuff in a Large Tortilla.
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Item pic

TACOS

HomeState

4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (4978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Ranch Salad$14.00
Babe Farms greens; baby romaine and baby oak green, black beans, avocado, monterey jack cheese, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, creamy chipotle lime dressing
More about HomeState

