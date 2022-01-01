Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve omelettes

Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nic's Favorite Omelette$14.00
Build your Omelette$15.50
More about Cafè Solar
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Omelette$13.50
Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette filled with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.
BYO Omelette$9.00
Build Your Own Three-Egg Omelette - ingredients to choose from: mixed herbs ($1.00), onion ($.75), tomato ($.75), bell pepper ($.75), kale ($.75), mushrooms ($.75), avocado ($1.50), pepper jack ($1.00), provolone ($1.00), Swiss ($1.00), cheddar ($1.00), brie ($1.00), bacon ($1.00), ham ($1.00), apple fennel turkey sausage ($2.50), sub egg whites ($2.00)
Herb Omelette$10.00
Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.
More about Nature's Brew
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Chesse Omelette$9.49
Bacon Omelette$9.49
Ham Omelette$9.49
More about A&T Burgers #1
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss Cheese Omelette$16.50
Egg White Veggie Omelette$16.50
3 egg whites, mushroom, broccoli, spinach ,tomato and onion
Avocado, Mushroom & Jack Cheese Omelette$16.50
More about Factor's Famous Deli
BKK101 Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Bangkok Omelette
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
a.o.c. brentwood image

FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. brentwood

11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2599 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
dungeness crab omelette$24.00
haricot verts, scallion salsa, burrata & créme fraîche
More about a.o.c. brentwood
Consumer pic

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Panfried Omelette$6.50
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pick 6 Omelette$14.50
Pick 3 Omelette$12.00
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Omelette$13.95
Bacon Omelette With Cheese$15.45
Spam Omelette with Cheddar Cheese$16.45
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Spanish Omelette$13.99
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and onions topped with shredded cheeses, avocado slices and sour cream, with fresh salsa served on the side. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette$13.99
Crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes, avocado and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette$13.99
Crisp bacon and a blend of Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Met Him At A Bar image

PASTA

Met Him At A Bar

801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MAMA'S OMELETTE$16.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Build Your Own Omelette$17.00
Prepared with local, free range eggs. served with crispy smashed rosemary pee wee potatoes and choice of toast or substitute hearth baked toasted bagel or Bub & Grandma's toasted country bread for $1.
Choose two of the following: Applewood smoked bacon, chicken-apple sausage, maple glazed ham, chorizo, spinach, mushroom, griddled red onion, tomato, kalamata olive, or roasted red peppers;
Plus one cheese selection: Emmental swiss, aged Vermont cheddar, feta, Point Reyes bleu, mozzarella, or American.
Carnitas Omelette$17.00
Prepared with local, free range eggs, slow roasted crispy carnitas, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, aged Vermont cheddar, guacamole, served with chipotle-spiced black beans, crispy smashed rosemary pee wee potatoes and soft corn tortillas.
More about ALCOVE
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asparagus & Mushroom Omelette$13.00
asparagus, mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, lemon zest & a green salad
Mediterranean Omelette$13.00
spinach, feta cheese, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, lemon zest & a green salad
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fritt-Omelette: Cauliflower And Sugar Snap Peas$14.00
Eggs with fine herbs, baked in skillet w/ roasted seasonal vegetables & served open face *Add comte +2 (V/GF)
(Seasonal veggies subject to...the season!)
Silky French Omelette$17.00
Our silky French omelette with goat cheese, lemon zest, and black pepper. Vegetarian.
More about SQIRL
A&T Burgers #2 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

A&T Burgers #2

9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Mix Meat “the meaty” Omelette$10.99
Bacon Sausage and Ham Omelette served with cheese, hash browns or grits toast and jelly. Its Huge!
More about A&T Burgers #2
Atmosphere Mar Vista image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Atmosphere Mar Vista

12034 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Omelette Classique$14.00
More about Atmosphere Mar Vista
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg White Veggie Omelette$13.95
Market veggies, served with green salad and toast.
More about Spring St. Cafe

