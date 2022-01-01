Omelettes in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve omelettes
Cafè Solar
6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles
|Nic's Favorite Omelette
|$14.00
|Build your Omelette
|$15.50
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Smoked Salmon Omelette
|$13.50
Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette filled with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.
|BYO Omelette
|$9.00
Build Your Own Three-Egg Omelette - ingredients to choose from: mixed herbs ($1.00), onion ($.75), tomato ($.75), bell pepper ($.75), kale ($.75), mushrooms ($.75), avocado ($1.50), pepper jack ($1.00), provolone ($1.00), Swiss ($1.00), cheddar ($1.00), brie ($1.00), bacon ($1.00), ham ($1.00), apple fennel turkey sausage ($2.50), sub egg whites ($2.00)
|Herb Omelette
|$10.00
Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chili Chesse Omelette
|$9.49
|Bacon Omelette
|$9.49
|Ham Omelette
|$9.49
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss Cheese Omelette
|$16.50
|Egg White Veggie Omelette
|$16.50
3 egg whites, mushroom, broccoli, spinach ,tomato and onion
|Avocado, Mushroom & Jack Cheese Omelette
|$16.50
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Bangkok Omelette
a.o.c. brentwood
11648 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|dungeness crab omelette
|$24.00
haricot verts, scallion salsa, burrata & créme fraîche
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Traditional Panfried Omelette
|$6.50
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Pick 6 Omelette
|$14.50
|Pick 3 Omelette
|$12.00
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Cheese Omelette
|$13.95
|Bacon Omelette With Cheese
|$15.45
|Spam Omelette with Cheddar Cheese
|$16.45
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Original Spanish Omelette
|$13.99
Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, tomatoes and onions topped with shredded cheeses, avocado slices and sour cream, with fresh salsa served on the side. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
|Bacon, Tomato & Avocado Omelette
|$13.99
Crisp bacon, fresh tomatoes, avocado and Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
|Bacon & Cheese Omelette
|$13.99
Crisp bacon and a blend of Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheeses. Served with tater tots and our golden cornbread.
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|MAMA'S OMELETTE
|$16.00
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$17.00
Prepared with local, free range eggs. served with crispy smashed rosemary pee wee potatoes and choice of toast or substitute hearth baked toasted bagel or Bub & Grandma's toasted country bread for $1.
Choose two of the following: Applewood smoked bacon, chicken-apple sausage, maple glazed ham, chorizo, spinach, mushroom, griddled red onion, tomato, kalamata olive, or roasted red peppers;
Plus one cheese selection: Emmental swiss, aged Vermont cheddar, feta, Point Reyes bleu, mozzarella, or American.
|Carnitas Omelette
|$17.00
Prepared with local, free range eggs, slow roasted crispy carnitas, cilantro, onion, jalapeno, aged Vermont cheddar, guacamole, served with chipotle-spiced black beans, crispy smashed rosemary pee wee potatoes and soft corn tortillas.
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Asparagus & Mushroom Omelette
|$13.00
asparagus, mushrooms, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, lemon zest & a green salad
|Mediterranean Omelette
|$13.00
spinach, feta cheese, roasted tomatoes, parmesan cheese, lemon zest & a green salad
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Fritt-Omelette: Cauliflower And Sugar Snap Peas
|$14.00
Eggs with fine herbs, baked in skillet w/ roasted seasonal vegetables & served open face *Add comte +2 (V/GF)
(Seasonal veggies subject to...the season!)
|Silky French Omelette
|$17.00
Our silky French omelette with goat cheese, lemon zest, and black pepper. Vegetarian.
A&T Burgers #2
9401 Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mix Meat “the meaty” Omelette
|$10.99
Bacon Sausage and Ham Omelette served with cheese, hash browns or grits toast and jelly. Its Huge!
Atmosphere Mar Vista
12034 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles
|Omelette Classique
|$14.00