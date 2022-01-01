Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Recbar

10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buff Chicken Rolls$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
More about Recbar
PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Portabella Roll$14.00
With spinach, shiitake mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
NamNam Cafe

318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Summer Roll (2)$6.75
fresh rice paper, shredded hormone free chicken, rice noodles, carrots, lettuce, mint and bean sprouts. served with hoisin peanut butter sauce
More about NamNam Cafe
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crunchy Terayaki Chicken Roll$11.95
teriyaki chicken, cream cheese, tempura jalapeño, top w/ avocado, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, fried crunchy onion, and dried tomato
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

