Chicken rolls in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Recbar
Recbar
10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Buff Chicken Rolls
|$9.50
Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Chicken Portabella Roll
|$14.00
With spinach, shiitake mushrooms and caramelized onions in a Marsala cream sauce
More about NamNam Cafe
NamNam Cafe
318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville
|Chicken Summer Roll (2)
|$6.75
fresh rice paper, shredded hormone free chicken, rice noodles, carrots, lettuce, mint and bean sprouts. served with hoisin peanut butter sauce