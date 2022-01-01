Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Martini Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Goose Creek Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Goose Creek Diner

2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville

Avg 4 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Goose Creek Diner
80/20 at Kaelin's image

 

80/20 at Kaelin's

1801 Newburg Road, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about 80/20 at Kaelin's
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Brasserie Provence

150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (1979 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Brasserie Provence
Banner pic

 

Hammerheads

921 Swan St, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.00
More about Hammerheads
b42cdf24-7fca-452b-a1ef-018059d29659 image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Dairy Free Chocolate Cake$6.00
Chocolate cake
Andes Mint Chocolate Cake$6.50
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Chocolate Cake$15.00
More about Steak & Bourbon
Blind Squirrel Restaurant image

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$3.50
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen

2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Silk Cake Whole$37.75
Our moist chocolate cake with a chocolate mousse between the two layers and topped with our Homemade Chocolate icing.
German Chocolate Cake$29.75
Our moist German chocolate cake topped with our special Homemade Coconut Pecan icing. Very popular!
Chocolate Silk Cake Slice$5.75
More about Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Buck's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Buck's Restaurant and Bar

425 W. Ormsby, Louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Buck's Restaurant and Bar

