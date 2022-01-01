Chocolate cake in Louisville
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Goose Creek Diner
2923 Goose Creek Rd, Louisville
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
SEAFOOD
Brasserie Provence
150 North Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Dairy Free Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
|Chocolate cake
|Andes Mint Chocolate Cake
|$6.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Steak & Bourbon
1321 Herr Ln, Louisville
|Online Chocolate Cake
|$15.00
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$3.50
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
2525 Bardstown Road, Louisville
|Chocolate Silk Cake Whole
|$37.75
Our moist chocolate cake with a chocolate mousse between the two layers and topped with our Homemade Chocolate icing.
|German Chocolate Cake
|$29.75
Our moist German chocolate cake topped with our special Homemade Coconut Pecan icing. Very popular!
|Chocolate Silk Cake Slice
|$5.75