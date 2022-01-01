Avocado rolls in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve avocado rolls
More about NamNam Cafe
NamNam Cafe
318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville
|Avocado Rolls (2)
|$6.75
fresh rice paper, spring mix, rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts and avocado. Served with hoisin peanut butter sauce
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville
|Avocado Roll
|$3.95
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek
|Avocado roll
|$4.00