Avocado rolls in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Consumer pic

 

NamNam Cafe

318 Wallace Avenue, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Rolls (2)$6.75
fresh rice paper, spring mix, rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts and avocado. Served with hoisin peanut butter sauce
More about NamNam Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi

12336 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Roll$3.95
More about Masa Japanese Bistro & Sushi
Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar image

 

Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar

7931 Bardstown Rd, Fern Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado roll$4.00
More about Misawa Hibachi and Sushi Bar
River City Drafthouse image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

River City Drafthouse

1574 1/2 Bardstown rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (426 reviews)
Takeout
Vege roll(Carrot,cucumber, avocado)$5.95
More about River City Drafthouse

