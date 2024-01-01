Flautas in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve flautas
Guacamole Modern Mexican
900 East Market Street, Louisville
|Flautas De Pato
|$17.00
Tres Amigos Of Louisville - 9921 Ormsby Station Road
9921 Ormsby Station Road, Louisville
|Mexican Flautas
|$13.99
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice and beans and covered with cheese dip.
|Flautas De Birria
|$12.00
Guajillo braised beef in a tortilla shell topped with queso ranchero, cream, pickle onions and spring mix.