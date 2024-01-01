Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve flautas

Guacamole Modern Mexican

900 East Market Street, Louisville

Flautas De Pato$17.00
More about Guacamole Modern Mexican
Tres Amigos Of Louisville - 9921 Ormsby Station Road

9921 Ormsby Station Road, Louisville

Mexican Flautas$13.99
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice and beans and covered with cheese dip.
Flautas De Birria$12.00
Guajillo braised beef in a tortilla shell topped with queso ranchero, cream, pickle onions and spring mix.
More about Tres Amigos Of Louisville - 9921 Ormsby Station Road
I love Tacos- Omni - 400 South 2nd Street

400 South 2nd Street, Louisville

Flautas$9.99
More about I love Tacos- Omni - 400 South 2nd Street

