Cheese fries in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve cheese fries
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hilltop Tavern
1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.00
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
102 Bauer Ave, Louisville
|Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides
|$14.00
|Chilli Cheese Fries
|$10.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Seafood Lady
3201 Fern Valley Rd., Louisville
|Extra cheese on chee -sea fry
|$3.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Milano Italian Restaurant
11300 Westport Rd, Louisville
|Fried Cheese Ravioli
|$8.99
Weekend Burgers Restaurant
5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle
|CHEESE FRIES
|$3.99
Fresh cut fries topped with choice of cheese
Blind Squirrel Restaurant
592 North English Station Road, Lousiville
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Natural Cut fries with hand grated cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, served with house ranch
SANDWICHES
VonSubs
6006 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville
|Fully Loaded Cheese Fries
|$5.79
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$4.79
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.79