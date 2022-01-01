Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hilltop Tavern

1800 Frankfort Ave, Louisville

Avg 4 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Hilltop Tavern
Item pic

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese w/ 2 Sides$14.00
Chilli Cheese Fries$10.00
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne image

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne

119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Bologna Grilled Cheese$14.00
Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
Seafood Lady image

 

Seafood Lady

3201 Fern Valley Rd., Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Extra cheese on chee -sea fry$3.99
More about Seafood Lady
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Cheese Ravioli$8.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
Weekend Burgers Restaurant image

 

Weekend Burgers Restaurant

5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE FRIES$3.99
Fresh cut fries topped with choice of cheese
More about Weekend Burgers Restaurant
Item pic

 

Blind Squirrel Restaurant

592 North English Station Road, Lousiville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Fries$9.00
Natural Cut fries with hand grated cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, served with house ranch
More about Blind Squirrel Restaurant
VonSubs image

SANDWICHES

VonSubs

6006 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (2423 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fully Loaded Cheese Fries$5.79
Bacon Cheese Fries$4.79
Chili Cheese Fries$4.79
More about VonSubs
Galaxie image

SANDWICHES

Galaxie

732 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$8.00
our fresh, handmade fries smothered in queso
More about Galaxie

