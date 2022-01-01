Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian pizza in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Louisville restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Cheese Vegetable Pizza$19.50
Zucchini, squash, red onions, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and garlic sauce
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Saints Pizza image

 

Saints Pizza

131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM-Vegetable Pizza$12.00
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella. Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella.
Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Veggie Mods menu to remove toppings!
MED-Vegetable Pizza$17.00
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella.
Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Veggie Mods menu to remove toppings!
LG-Vegetable Pizza$22.00
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella.
Don’t want something? Scroll down and use the Veggie Mods menu to remove toppings!
More about Saints Pizza

