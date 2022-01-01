Vegetarian pizza in Louisville
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Goat Cheese Vegetable Pizza
|$19.50
Zucchini, squash, red onions, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and garlic sauce
Saints Pizza
131 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
|SM-Vegetable Pizza
|$12.00
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella.
|MED-Vegetable Pizza
|$17.00
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella.
|LG-Vegetable Pizza
|$22.00
Tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, green black olives, mozzarella.
