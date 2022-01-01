Chicken katsu in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chicken katsu
Sokai Sushi Bar
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$8.00
BREADED CHICKEN CUT INTO SMALL PIECES, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
SUSHI
Soya Sushi Bar
11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral
|Katsu Chicken
|$9.00
Japanese style breaded chicken breast cut in small pieces. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries
Sokai Sushi Bar
10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$8.00
BREADED CHICKEN CUT INTO SMALL PIECES, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
Sokai Sushi Kendall
11735 SW 147th Ave, miami
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$8.00
BREADED CHICKEN CUT INTO SMALL PIECES, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
Sushi Bay
9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay
|Organic Chicken Katsu w stir fried veggies and sushi rice
|$21.00
Organic chicken thighs battered and deep fried served w eel sauce and sushi rice
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sokai Sushi Bar
10141 w flagler st, Miami
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$8.00
BREADED CHICKEN CUT INTO SMALL PIECES, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
SUSHI
Sushi Sake
9565 SW 72nd St, Miami
|CHICKEN KATSU
|$19.00
Served with Steamed White Rice.
Varsol By Akashi
3423 Main Hwy, Miami
|Chicken Katsu
|$10.00
Fried breaded chicken with katsu sauce on the side