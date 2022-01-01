Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Sushi Ko image

 

Sushi Ko

7971 SW 40 ST, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN KATSU$16.00
CHICKEN KATSU DINNER$21.00
More about Sushi Ko
Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

8888 sw 136th st Ste 383, miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN KATSU$8.00
BREADED CHICKEN CUT INTO SMALL PIECES, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Item pic

SUSHI

Soya Sushi Bar

11402 nw 41st st Suite 101, Doral

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Chicken$9.00
Japanese style breaded chicken breast cut in small pieces. Served with your choice of Jasmine rice or french fries
More about Soya Sushi Bar
Sokai Sushi Bar image

 

Sokai Sushi Bar

10726 NW 74TH ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN KATSU$8.00
BREADED CHICKEN CUT INTO SMALL PIECES, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Main pic

 

Sokai Sushi Kendall

11735 SW 147th Ave, miami

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN KATSU$8.00
BREADED CHICKEN CUT INTO SMALL PIECES, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
More about Sokai Sushi Kendall
Item pic

 

Sushi Bay

9837 SW 184th Street, Palmetto Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Organic Chicken Katsu w stir fried veggies and sushi rice$21.00
Organic chicken thighs battered and deep fried served w eel sauce and sushi rice
More about Sushi Bay
Main pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sokai Sushi Bar

10141 w flagler st, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN KATSU$8.00
BREADED CHICKEN CUT INTO SMALL PIECES, SERVED WITH RICE OR FRIES
More about Sokai Sushi Bar
Item pic

SUSHI

Sushi Sake

9565 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (820 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN KATSU$19.00
Served with Steamed White Rice.
More about Sushi Sake
Item pic

 

Varsol By Akashi

3423 Main Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Katsu$10.00
Fried breaded chicken with katsu sauce on the side
More about Varsol By Akashi
Item pic

 

Akashi Brickell

1063 Brickell Plz, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken-Katsu$20.00
Served with miso soup or salad.
Chicken Katsu$10.00
More about Akashi Brickell

