Chocolate mousse in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Sergio's Restaurant #6 image

 

Sergio's Restaurant #6

1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Chocolate Mousse$4.50
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Item pic

 

Farinelli 1937

3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$9.00
homemade chocolate mousse, whipped cream.
More about Farinelli 1937
Item pic

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.99
Moist Chocolate cake layered with a light and fluffy dark chocolate mousse with a thin layer of chocolate ganache.
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
La Carreta Kendall image

 

La Carreta Kendall

11740 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$3.95
More about La Carreta Kendall
Chef Adrianne's image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$15.00
Nutella Ganache, Raspberry Sorbet
More about Chef Adrianne's
Item pic

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
8 Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.95
Served with ice cream.
More about Havana Harry's
Versailles Restaurant image

 

Versailles Restaurant

3555 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$3.95
More about Versailles Restaurant
Casa Juancho image

 

Casa Juancho

2436 SW 8TH STREET, MIAMI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mousse de Chocolate$9.00
Chocolate mousse
More about Casa Juancho
Item pic

 

Old Lisbon

5837 Sunset Drive, South Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mousse de Chocolate$9.00
Homemade Chocolate Mousse
More about Old Lisbon
La Carreta Bird Road image

 

La Carreta Bird Road

8650 SW 40th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$3.95
More about La Carreta Bird Road
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Pastry is Art

12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$25.00
3 layer of moist chocolate cake, filled with dark chocolate mousse and cover with dark chocolate shavings and ganache.
More about Pastry is Art

