Chocolate mousse in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Sergio's Restaurant #6
Sergio's Restaurant #6
1640 NW 87th Avenue, Miami
|*Chocolate Mousse
|$4.50
More about Farinelli 1937
Farinelli 1937
3197 COMMODORE PLAZA, Coconut Grove
|Chocolate Mousse
|$9.00
homemade chocolate mousse, whipped cream.
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
PIZZA
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.99
Moist Chocolate cake layered with a light and fluffy dark chocolate mousse with a thin layer of chocolate ganache.
More about Chef Adrianne's
Chef Adrianne's
11715 Sherri Lane, Miami
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$15.00
Nutella Ganache, Raspberry Sorbet
More about Havana Harry's
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|8 Layered Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.95
Served with ice cream.
More about Casa Juancho
Casa Juancho
2436 SW 8TH STREET, MIAMI
|Mousse de Chocolate
|$9.00
Chocolate mousse
More about Old Lisbon
Old Lisbon
5837 Sunset Drive, South Miami
|Mousse de Chocolate
|$9.00
Homemade Chocolate Mousse