Taquitos in Miami

Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve taquitos

Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tartare Taquito$6.50
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tartare Taquito$6.50
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Taquitos image

 

A-Mari-Mix

13349 Southwest 42nd Street, Kendale Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Taquitos$7.00
Taquitos$7.00
Crispy fried chicken taquitos over lettuce topped with homemade poblano crema and cotija cheese, served with a side of homemade guac.
More about A-Mari-Mix
Item pic

 

Tacos & Tattoos

11790 SW 104th St., Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Queso Frito Taquitos$7.75
3 Crispy Rolled Taqitos served over a bed of Lettuce topped with Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso Cotija and Fresh Cilantro.
More about Tacos & Tattoos
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
happy hour taquito$10.00
yellowtail, avocado cream, charred corn, ginger garlic soy (two per order)
Hamachi Taquitos$16.00
yellowtail, avocado cream, charred corn, ginger garlic soy (3 taquitos)
Hamachi Taquitos$18.00
yellowtail, avocado cream, charred corn,
ginger garlic soy (includes 3)
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Banner pic

 

Pubbelly Doral/Shoma

9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Tartare Taquito$6.50
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Tartare Taquito$6.50
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Public Square

6901 Red Road, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Taquitos$13.00
mojo pulled pork, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado cream, chipotle aioli
More about Public Square

