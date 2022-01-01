Taquitos in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve taquitos
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Salmon Tartare Taquito
|$6.50
A-Mari-Mix
13349 Southwest 42nd Street, Kendale Lakes
|2 Taquitos
|$7.00
|Taquitos
|$7.00
Crispy fried chicken taquitos over lettuce topped with homemade poblano crema and cotija cheese, served with a side of homemade guac.
Tacos & Tattoos
11790 SW 104th St., Miami
|Queso Frito Taquitos
|$7.75
3 Crispy Rolled Taqitos served over a bed of Lettuce topped with Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Queso Cotija and Fresh Cilantro.
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|happy hour taquito
|$10.00
yellowtail, avocado cream, charred corn, ginger garlic soy (two per order)
|Hamachi Taquitos
|$16.00
yellowtail, avocado cream, charred corn, ginger garlic soy (3 taquitos)
|Hamachi Taquitos
|$18.00
yellowtail, avocado cream, charred corn,
ginger garlic soy (includes 3)
Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral
|Salmon Tartare Taquito
|$6.50