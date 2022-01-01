Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Crab Cake Sandwiches

Miami restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

FreshCo Fish Market & Grill

12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1087 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
"The Big Blue" 8oz Crab Cake Sandwich$12.95
8 oz crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
Item pic

 

FreshCo Hammocks

11510 Southwest 147th Avenue, The Hammocks

No reviews yet
Takeout
"The Big Blue" 8oz Crab Cake Sandwich$11.95
Grilled Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tostones Sticks & House Sauce
More about FreshCo Hammocks
The Citadel image

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab cake sandwich$26.95
More about The Citadel
Kush By Spillover image

 

The Spillover by Lokal

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cocktail Sauce and Stone Crab Mustard
Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
House Made Vegan Crab Cake Patty, Arugula, Red Onion, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Salsa on a Honey Wheat Bun. *Bun contains honey
More about The Spillover by Lokal

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Vegetable Lo Mein

French Toast

Pancakes

Salmon

Fried Pickles

Panna Cotta

Hot And Sour Soup

Shrimp Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston