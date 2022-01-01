Crab cake sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113, Miami
|"The Big Blue" 8oz Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.95
8 oz crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, onion, tostones sticks, and house sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with French fries
More about FreshCo Hammocks
FreshCo Hammocks
11510 Southwest 147th Avenue, The Hammocks
|"The Big Blue" 8oz Crab Cake Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tostones Sticks & House Sauce
More about The Spillover by Lokal
The Spillover by Lokal
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cocktail Sauce and Stone Crab Mustard
|Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich
|$15.00
House Made Vegan Crab Cake Patty, Arugula, Red Onion, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Salsa on a Honey Wheat Bun. *Bun contains honey