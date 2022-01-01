Egg salad sandwiches in Miami
More about Toasted Bagelry & Deli
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Toasted Bagelry & Deli
83 SW 8st, Miami
|Flagler Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.75
Homemade egg salad and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
More about Pastry is Art
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Scoop Egg Salad
|$2.00
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Homemade Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
Egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.
|Egg Salad
|$8.99
More about Toasted Bagelry & Deli - (Midtown)
Toasted Bagelry & Deli - (Midtown)
178 NE 29th Street, Miami
|Flagler Egg Salad Sandwich
|$13.99
Homemade egg salad and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana