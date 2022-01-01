Huevos rancheros in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
Carrot Express
195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
