Salmon avocado rolls in Miami

Miami restaurants that serve salmon avocado rolls

Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
SUGARCANE raw bar grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado (Roll)$13.00
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Item pic

 

KAE by Chef Landa

143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
Raw salmon and avocado
More about KAE by Chef Landa
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Doral/Shoma

9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Item pic

 

Pubbelly Sushi

701 S Miami Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Wabi Sabi Miami image

 

Wabi Sabi Miami

851 NE 79th St, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Avocado Roll$16.00
More about Wabi Sabi Miami
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Soho Asian Bar & Grill

19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Avocado Roll$12.00
Salmon and avocado with sesame seeds I/O
Tuna and Salmon Avocado Roll$14.00
Tuna, salmon and avocado with sesame seeds I/O
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill

