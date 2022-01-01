Salmon avocado rolls in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve salmon avocado rolls
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$12.00
8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
19565 Biscayne Blvd #936, Aventura
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$12.00
8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Salmon Avocado (Roll)
|$13.00
More about KAE by Chef Landa
KAE by Chef Landa
143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$10.00
Raw salmon and avocado
More about Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
Pubbelly Doral/Shoma
9420 NW 41st Street Stall 3 & 4, Doral
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$12.00
8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Pubbelly Sushi
Pubbelly Sushi
701 S Miami Ave., Miami
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$12.00
8pcs regular salmon and avocado inside seaweed and rice outside sesame seeds
More about Soho Asian Bar & Grill
SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Soho Asian Bar & Grill
19004 NE 29th Ave, Aventura
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$12.00
Salmon and avocado with sesame seeds I/O
|Tuna and Salmon Avocado Roll
|$14.00
Tuna, salmon and avocado with sesame seeds I/O