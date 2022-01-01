Turkey burgers in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve turkey burgers
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
LoKal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Chef's Turkey Burger
|$16.00
Jack Cheese, Arugula, White Onions, LoKal Sauce, Challah Bun
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush
650 SOUTH MIAMI AVE., MIAMI
|Turkey Burger
|$17.00
Jack cheese, arugula, white onions, lokal sauce, challah bun. Served with a side...
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.
Carrot Express
195501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|OMG! Turkey Burger
|$15.95
homemade all natural turkey burger perfectly seasoned. Topped with arugula, red onions, tomato, avocado & our honey mustard aioli on a toasted multi-grain bun.