Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve tomato soup

Cafe Kush image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe Kush

7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Avg 4 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$9.00
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$13.00
Gruyere Cheese - Tomato - Rye - Served W/Homemade Hot Tomato Soup For Dipping
More about Cafe Kush
Milano's Kosher Restaurant image

PIZZA

Milano's Kosher Restaurant

19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura

Avg 3.9 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Tomato Soup
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
TOMATO SOUP image

 

Mr. Baguette

5001 NW 72TH AVE, Miami

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
TOMATO SOUP$5.00
housemade daily with half baguette
More about Mr. Baguette
Morgans 2829 INC image

SANDWICHES

Morgans 2829 INC

28 NE 29th St, Miami

Avg 4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup$6.00
More about Morgans 2829 INC
Zak the Baker image

 

Zak the Baker

295 NW 26th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (1654 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Charred Tomato Bisque Soup (vegan)$7.50
Tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, carrots, celery, white onion, garlic, basil, tarragon, almond milk.
Serves with a piece of toasted foccacia bread.
Contains wheat, almond.
Kosher non-dairy
More about Zak the Baker
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Soup
Tomato cream
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil ﻿Soup$5.99
All are soups are made in house from scratch!
More about Union Station Cafe
Roasted Tomato Parmezan Soup image

 

Happea's

1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Tomato Parmezan Soup$8.97
Roasted Tomato Soup • Topped with Parmezan • Toasted Pumpkin Seeds • Olive Oil • Micro Greens • Side of Zack the Baker Bread
More about Happea's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Public Square

6901 Red Road, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup$12.00
goat cheese crostini
More about Public Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Short Ribs

Curry

Mongolian Beef

Green Beans

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fettuccine Alfredo

Chopped Salad

Chicken Pad Thai

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston