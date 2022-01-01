Tomato soup in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Cafe Kush
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe Kush
7700 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Tomato Soup
|$9.00
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$13.00
Gruyere Cheese - Tomato - Rye - Served W/Homemade Hot Tomato Soup For Dipping
More about Milano's Kosher Restaurant
PIZZA
Milano's Kosher Restaurant
19090 NE 29 Ave, Aventura
|Creamy Tomato Soup
More about Mr. Baguette
Mr. Baguette
5001 NW 72TH AVE, Miami
|TOMATO SOUP
|$5.00
housemade daily with half baguette
More about Zak the Baker
Zak the Baker
295 NW 26th St, Miami
|Charred Tomato Bisque Soup (vegan)
|$7.50
Tomatoes, roasted red bell peppers, carrots, celery, white onion, garlic, basil, tarragon, almond milk.
Serves with a piece of toasted foccacia bread.
Contains wheat, almond.
Kosher non-dairy
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
16650 SW 88th St,, Miami
|Tomato Soup
Tomato cream
More about Union Station Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.99
All are soups are made in house from scratch!
More about Happea's
Happea's
1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami
|Roasted Tomato Parmezan Soup
|$8.97
Roasted Tomato Soup • Topped with Parmezan • Toasted Pumpkin Seeds • Olive Oil • Micro Greens • Side of Zack the Baker Bread