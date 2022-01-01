Tuna salad in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve tuna salad
Fresh Carrot Aventura
2920 Northeast 207th Street 106, Aventura
|SCOOP OF TUNA SALAD
|$3.95
Bachour
2020 salzedo, miami
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$17.00
Pastry is Art
12591 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Kale & Tuna salad
|$9.99
Freshly cut Kale, chickpeas, tomatoes and flax seeds. Topped with oversize scoop of tuna salad and side of balsamic vinaigrette.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce and tomatoes on a 6" freshly baked baguette.