Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Miami

Go
Miami restaurants
Toast

Miami restaurants that serve club sandwiches

La Carreta Calle Ocho image

 

La Carreta Calle Ocho

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$10.95
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
Item pic

 

Casavana Cuban Cuisine

13600 SW 152 ST, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$11.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with a touch of mayo on white toasted bread, served with fries.
More about Casavana Cuban Cuisine
Item pic

 

Harper Juice

8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$11.95
Honey Smoked Ham, Rich Brie Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes and Mayonnaise on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.
Chicken Club Sandwich$11.95
Oven Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and Pesto on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.
More about Harper Juice
Item pic

SALADS

Palapa Healthy Happiness

41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$11.95
Ham, brie, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread, french baguette, or wrap style. Served with house salad.
More about Palapa Healthy Happiness
La Carreta Kendall image

 

La Carreta Kendall

11740 SW 88th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$10.95
More about La Carreta Kendall
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Sandwich$10.99
Deli Turkey, Provolone, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, White Toast, Served with a side of Mayo.
More about Union Station Cafe
Havana Harry's image

 

Havana Harry's

4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Avocado Club Sandwich$10.95
Melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes with mayonnaise in French bread
Steak Club Sandwich$10.95
Steak Sandwich with bacon and avocado in French bread.
Club Sandwich$9.95
Turkey, ham or a combination with mozzarella cheese, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes with mayonnaise in white American bread or whole wheat bread.
More about Havana Harry's
Versailles Restaurant image

 

Versailles Restaurant

3555 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$10.95
More about Versailles Restaurant
Item pic

 

El Rinconcito Superlatino 3

20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, CUTLER BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLUB SANDWICH$8.99
Iconic Sandwich. Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Stacked on White Bread and cut Into Quarters.
More about El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
Latin Cafe 2000 image

FRENCH FRIES

Latin Cafe 2000

875 NW 42 Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Sandwich$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
Latin Cafe 2000 image

 

Latin Cafe 2000

1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Sandwich$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.
More about Latin Cafe 2000
La Carreta Bird Road image

 

La Carreta Bird Road

8650 SW 40th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$10.95
More about La Carreta Bird Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Miami

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Philly Cheesesteaks

Tuna Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Crab Rolls

Picanha

Chicken Marsala

Beef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Miami to explore

Brickell

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Wynwood

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Coconut Grove

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Buena Vista

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Little River

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Little Havana

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Miami to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (218 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Key West

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston