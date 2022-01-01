Club sandwiches in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Casavana Cuban Cuisine
13600 SW 152 ST, Miami
|Club Sandwich
|$11.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes with a touch of mayo on white toasted bread, served with fries.
Harper Juice
8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores
|Club Sandwich
|$11.95
Honey Smoked Ham, Rich Brie Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes and Mayonnaise on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$11.95
Oven Roasted Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Ripe Tomato and Pesto on Multigrain Toast. Served with a side house salad.
Palapa Healthy Happiness
41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami
|Club Sandwich
|$11.95
Ham, brie, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread, french baguette, or wrap style. Served with house salad.
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$10.99
Deli Turkey, Provolone, Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, White Toast, Served with a side of Mayo.
Havana Harry's
4612 S. Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables
|Grilled Chicken Avocado Club Sandwich
|$10.95
Melted mozzarella cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes with mayonnaise in French bread
|Steak Club Sandwich
|$10.95
Steak Sandwich with bacon and avocado in French bread.
|Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Turkey, ham or a combination with mozzarella cheese, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes with mayonnaise in white American bread or whole wheat bread.
El Rinconcito Superlatino 3
20290 Old Cutler Rd, Cutler Bay, CUTLER BAY
|CLUB SANDWICH
|$8.99
Iconic Sandwich. Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato. Stacked on White Bread and cut Into Quarters.
Latin Cafe 2000
875 NW 42 Ave, Miami
|Club Sandwich
|$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.
Latin Cafe 2000
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
|Club Sandwich
|$7.99
American bread, bolo ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Comes with French Fries.