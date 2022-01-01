Pork ribs in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve pork ribs
Kitchen Of the World - KOW
14429 SW 42ND ST, Miami
|Piripiri Spice Pork Ribs
|$25.50
|BBQ Pork Ribs
|$24.00
Grazianos Market Doral
11421 Northwest 41st Street, Doral
|PORK BABY BACK RIBS LB
|$8.99
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami
3401 N Miami Ave, Miami
|Pork Spare Ribs (per bone)
|$6.00
The Citadel
8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
|Pork Ribs (Tod Muu)
|$13.00
Marinated pork ribs(oyster sauce, fried shallots, garlic, fish sauce) braised and lightly deep fried. Side of spicy tomato dipping sauce.
|Pork Ribs Plate (Tod Muu)
|$16.00
Marinated pork ribs. Braised and lightly deep fried. Served with sticky rice & side of papaya salad.
Hometown Barbecue
1200 NW 22nd Street, Miami
|Pork Spare Ribs
|$12.00
Pork ribs smoked over white oak, served with our house mop.
Grazianos Market Aventura
2920 Waterways Boulevard, Aventura
|PORK BABY BACK RIBS LB
|$8.99
FINKA Table & Tap
14690 sw 26 st, Miami
|Sweet Sriracha Pork Ribs
|$22.00
Homemade Coleslaw