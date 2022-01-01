Veggie burgers in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve veggie burgers
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
7th Cafe
1951 NW 7th Ave, Unit 190, Miami
|Veggie Burger
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato, American cheese, lemon aioli on brioche bun
LoKal
3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
Beets-Prunes-Oat Bran-Brown Rice Patty, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, White Onions, Mayonnaise, French’s Mustard, Honey Whole Wheat Bun
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
Motek
36 NE 1st St #132, Miami
|IMPOSSIBLE VEGGIE ARAYES BURGER (vegan)
|$22.00
Lebanese grilled ‘impossible’ meat stuffed pita, choice of fries or israeli salad, served with harissa aioli and tahini
House of Mac - Overtown
2055 NW 2 Ave, Miami
|AISHA'S VEGGIE BURGER
|$18.00
100% Plant Based Burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Mayo, Grilled Onions on a Kaiser Roll. Inspired by @AishaThalia
House of Mac - NMB
13521 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami Beach
|Aisha’s Veggie Burger
|$18.00
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
Love Life Cafe
2616 nw 5th ave, miami
|Voted Best Veggie Burger in America
|$17.50
superfood patty, homemade guacamole, pickles, plant based cheddar, marinated kale, cilantro aioli
served with a side of herb golden potato fries
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Pizzafiore
9540 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores
|Veggie Burger
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Union Station Cafe
9960 NW 116th Way, Medley
|Veggie Burger
|$8.99
Veggie Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun, Choice of Sauce.
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
Motek Aventura Mall
19565 Biscayne Blvd #938, Aventura
|IMPOSSIBLE VEGGIE ARAYES BURGER (vegan)
|$22.00
Lebanese grilled ‘impossible’ meat stuffed pita, choice of fries or israeli salad, served with harissa aioli and tahini
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun
Carrot Express
1111 Brickell Avenue, Miami
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun