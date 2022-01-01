Chocolate chip cookies in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Subrageous
5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$0.80
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
Eleventh Street Pizza
1035 N Miami Ave suite 103, miami
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$4.50
Our house-made freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Made with dark & milk chocolate chips & finished with Maldon salt!
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Crispy mini chocolate chip cookies (1 pint).
|$6.00
Carrot Express
2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pinch Kitchen+Bar
8601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
8300 NW 36th St, Doral
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49