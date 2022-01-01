Garlic naan in Milwaukee

Takeaway Dinners are packaged for two people, are fully cooked, and come with reheating instructions. Simply order a takeaway dinner just as you would any other item on our menu and come pick it up during cafe hours! Follow the simple reheating instructions later that night for a freshly prepared dinner.

This week's meal is: Indian butter chicken (chicken in a tomato and yogurt based sauce seasoned with garam masala, ginger, and garlic. Served with basmati rice and garlic naan)

