Black bean burgers in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve black bean burgers
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|GF BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$16.50
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|BLACK BEAN VEGETARIAN BURGER
|$17.00
house made burger, pesto mayo, arugula, tomato, red onions, wheat bun, steamed broccoli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|THE BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$9.50
Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|THE BLACK BEAN BURGER
|$9.50
Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
house-made vegetarian black bean patty, first 3 toppings included
Frothy Monkey
200 Hill Ave, Nashville
|Quinoa + Black Bean Burger
|$11.50
Tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and sun-dried tomato pesto, basil mayo, served with herb- roasted red potatoes on a BAKERY by frothy monkey bun. {+ avocado mash $1}
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|BLACK BEAN GARDEN BURGER QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Chopped Black Bean Garden Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side or sour cream.
|BLACK-BEAN GARDEN BURGER
|$8.99
Black-Bean Garden Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Creamy Ranch Dressing served on a Toasted Bun.