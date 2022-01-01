Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Item pic

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Banner pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF BLACK BEAN BURGER$16.50
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLACK BEAN VEGETARIAN BURGER$17.00
house made burger, pesto mayo, arugula, tomato, red onions, wheat bun, steamed broccoli
More about Green Hills Grille
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
THE BLACK BEAN BURGER$9.50
Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Item pic

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
THE BLACK BEAN BURGER$9.50
Our house made veggie burger, made with black beans, whole grains, and seasonings! Made with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard or mayo
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Item pic

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger$13.00
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$12.00
house-made vegetarian black bean patty, first 3 toppings included
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
Quinoa + Black Bean Burger image

 

Frothy Monkey

200 Hill Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quinoa + Black Bean Burger$11.50
Tomato, lettuce, mozzarella and sun-dried tomato pesto, basil mayo, served with herb- roasted red potatoes on a BAKERY by frothy monkey bun. {+ avocado mash $1}
More about Frothy Monkey
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLACK BEAN GARDEN BURGER QUESADILLA$10.99
Chopped Black Bean Garden Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side or sour cream.
BLACK-BEAN GARDEN BURGER$8.99
Black-Bean Garden Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Creamy Ranch Dressing served on a Toasted Bun.
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$12.00
More about Fido
Bongo East + Game Point image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Burger$13.00
Black bean patty topped with mayo, mustard, tomato, onions, mixed greens, and pickles - w/ choice of chips or salad
More about Bongo East + Game Point

