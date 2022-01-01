Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve caprese salad

Sonny's Patio Pub image

GRILL

Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge

1322 6th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
fresh mozzarella cheese • tomato • basil pesto • pickled onions • balsamic glaze drizzle
More about Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel - 2011 belmont blvd

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
16 oz iced latte$5.45
prepared with a double-shot of espresso
avocado & egg$11.00
farm egg, avocado, plain cream cheese, arugula & house-made tomato jam.
gouda & egg$10.25
farm egg, applewood bacon or sausage, smoked gouda cheese & spicy maple ketchup.
More about proper bagel - 2011 belmont blvd
Item pic

 

Mirko Pasta - 2264 Lebanon Pike

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$10.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, Kalamata Olives, Balsamic glaze drizzle and olive oil.
More about Mirko Pasta - 2264 Lebanon Pike

