Caprese salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
GRILL
Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
1322 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
fresh mozzarella cheese • tomato • basil pesto • pickled onions • balsamic glaze drizzle
More about proper bagel - 2011 belmont blvd
proper bagel - 2011 belmont blvd
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|16 oz iced latte
|$5.45
prepared with a double-shot of espresso
|avocado & egg
|$11.00
farm egg, avocado, plain cream cheese, arugula & house-made tomato jam.
|gouda & egg
|$10.25
farm egg, applewood bacon or sausage, smoked gouda cheese & spicy maple ketchup.