Grilled chicken in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such
2719 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville
|BBQ Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
|$12.95
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
|Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
|$12.95
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
1602 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|GRILLED CHICKEN PENNE
|$19.00
marinated chicken, herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato & Aioli on Toasted White Bread. Select One Side.
|Grilled Chicken Tenders (2)
|$5.00
|Grilled Chicken Special Entree
|$13.50
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.75
|(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito
|$11.25
|(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.50
Noble's East Nashville
974 Main St., Nashville
|Grilled Chicken & 2
|$10.99
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
Comes with Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Tots.
|Grilled Chicken & 3
|$11.99
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Grilled chicken Alfredo pasta
|$15.99
Served with side salad and fresh bread sticks
Flora + Fauna
747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
chicken, provolone, avocado, F+F sauce**, arugula on sourdough with a side of roasted potatoes
**contains nuts
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$13.00
Ground Chicken Patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, garden aioli*
|Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Ground Chicken Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$4.00
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
|$8.99
Diced Grilled Chicken (Cold), Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
|GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream.
Mirko Pasta
2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken and Avocado Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and side of pesto mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, croutons and sweet Vidalia onion dressing.
Han's Banh Mi and Pho
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$7.00
Chargrilled sliced chicken breast glazed with house honey BBQ sauce, served with in-house baked Vietnamese baguette (Banh Mi). Come with cucumber, house mayo, cilantro, pickled daikon carrot (No Pate).
Cafe Roze
1115 Porter Road, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
Fontina, Avocado & Smoked Paprika Aioli
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge
358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville
|(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo
|$10.99
|(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.50
|(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.50
The Library Bar
623 Union Street, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Flat bread
|$12.00
Spinach pesto, tomato, onions, olives, artichoke and feta