Grilled chicken in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pita$10.00
More about Kalamata's
Item pic

 

Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such

2719 Old Lebanon Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast$12.95
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast$12.95
Served with white beans, coleslaw, pickles and onions, french fries and world-famous hush puppies!!
More about Uncle Bud's Catfish Chicken & Such
Grilled Chicken Platter image

 

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

1602 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
More about Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about 51st Deli
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN PENNE$19.00
marinated chicken, herb tomato cream sauce, penne pasta, parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, scallions, pasta bread
More about Green Hills Grille
Item pic

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato & Aioli on Toasted White Bread. Select One Side.
Grilled Chicken Tenders (2)$5.00
Grilled Chicken Special Entree$13.50
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.75
(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito$11.25
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Noble's East Nashville image

 

Noble's East Nashville

974 Main St., Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & 2$10.99
Grilled Chicken Tenders$11.99
Comes with Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Tots.
Grilled Chicken & 3$11.99
More about Noble's East Nashville
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$8.99
More about Onyx Foods
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled chicken Alfredo pasta$15.99
Served with side salad and fresh bread sticks
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Main pic

 

Flora + Fauna

747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$14.00
chicken, provolone, avocado, F+F sauce**, arugula on sourdough with a side of roasted potatoes
**contains nuts
More about Flora + Fauna
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$13.00
Ground Chicken Patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, garden aioli*
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Ground Chicken Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco$4.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP$8.99
Diced Grilled Chicken (Cold), Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream.
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Fido
Consumer pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken and Avocado Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and side of pesto mayo.
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, croutons and sweet Vidalia onion dressing.
More about Mirko Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Han's Banh Mi and Pho

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$7.00
Chargrilled sliced chicken breast glazed with house honey BBQ sauce, served with in-house baked Vietnamese baguette (Banh Mi). Come with cucumber, house mayo, cilantro, pickled daikon carrot (No Pate).
More about Han's Banh Mi and Pho
Cafe Roze image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$13.00
Fontina, Avocado & Smoked Paprika Aioli
Grilled Chicken$13.00
Fontina, Avocado &
Smoked Paprika Aioli
More about Cafe Roze
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo$10.99
(9) Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.50
(31) Grilled Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$13.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge
The Library Bar image

 

The Library Bar

623 Union Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Flat bread$12.00
Spinach pesto, tomato, onions, olives, artichoke and feta
More about The Library Bar

