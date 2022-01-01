Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve cheesecake

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lady Godiva Cheesecake$9.00
Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake$8.00
Cheesecake meets Hot Fudge Sundae. Traditional cheesecake topped with fudge, whipped cream and a cherry!
Cookies & Cream Cheesecake$8.00
Real Oreo cookie bits are swirled in our traditional New York cheesecake then baked with a chocolate cookie crust on top and bottom.
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tennessee Cheesecake$4.50
Locally baked featuring flavors such as Original, Oreo and Chocolate Swirl
More about Pizza Perfect
Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$9.00
More about Pinewood
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry cheesecake$4.50
Cheesecake Chimi$3.99
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake Tempura-$7.50
Deep-fried cheesecake drizzled with chocolate syrup; served with whipped cream and strawberry sauce
More about The Eastern Peak
Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait$6.75
Chocolate Cheesecake Parfait$6.75
Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcake$4.75
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

166 2nd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Style Cheesecake$2.50
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
Boston Commons image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESECAKE$6.00
More about Boston Commons
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

The Cupcake Collection - Nashville

1213 6th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake$3.50
Our strawberry and vanilla swirl cupcakes are finished with a delicious strawberry and cream cheese buttercream
GLUTEN FREE Strawberry Cheesecake
More about The Cupcake Collection - Nashville
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$4.99
Chocolate Cheesecake$4.99
More about 51st Deli
St. Vito image

 

St. Vito

975 Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice of Cheesecake$8.00
One Slice of Tiramisu cheesecake
More about St. Vito
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$4.99
More about Onyx Foods
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$4.99
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
"Berliner" Cheesecake$8.99
JFK Famously said "Ich bin ein Berliner" in 1963. It literally translated to "I am a Jelly Donut".
A raspberry and donut-flavored cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream
More about Bavarian Bierhaus
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Perfect

1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (2766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tennessee Cheesecake - Original$4.50
Tennessee Cheesecake$4.87
Locally baked featuring flavors such as Original, Oreo and Chocolate Swirl
More about Pizza Perfect
Item pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$6.50
More about Mirko Pasta
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Keto Cheesecake$5.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina

