Cheesecake in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve cheesecake
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Lady Godiva Cheesecake
|$9.00
|Hot Fudge Sundae Cheesecake
|$8.00
Cheesecake meets Hot Fudge Sundae. Traditional cheesecake topped with fudge, whipped cream and a cherry!
|Cookies & Cream Cheesecake
|$8.00
Real Oreo cookie bits are swirled in our traditional New York cheesecake then baked with a chocolate cookie crust on top and bottom.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Tennessee Cheesecake
|$4.50
Locally baked featuring flavors such as Original, Oreo and Chocolate Swirl
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Raspberry cheesecake
|$4.50
|Cheesecake Chimi
|$3.99
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Cheesecake Tempura-
|$7.50
Deep-fried cheesecake drizzled with chocolate syrup; served with whipped cream and strawberry sauce
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait
|$6.75
|Chocolate Cheesecake Parfait
|$6.75
|Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcake
|$4.75
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|NY Style Cheesecake
|$2.50
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|CHEESECAKE
|$6.00
Rock N Roll Sushi
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Cheesecake
|$7.30
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of
traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with
whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
The Cupcake Collection - Nashville
1213 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$3.50
Our strawberry and vanilla swirl cupcakes are finished with a delicious strawberry and cream cheese buttercream
|GLUTEN FREE Strawberry Cheesecake
51st Deli
1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville
|New York Cheesecake
|$4.99
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$4.99
St. Vito
975 Main Street, Nashville
|Slice of Cheesecake
|$8.00
One Slice of Tiramisu cheesecake
Rock N Roll Sushi
1610 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Cheesecake
|$7.30
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Cheesecake
|$4.99
FRENCH FRIES
Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|"Berliner" Cheesecake
|$8.99
JFK Famously said "Ich bin ein Berliner" in 1963. It literally translated to "I am a Jelly Donut".
A raspberry and donut-flavored cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza Perfect
1602 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Tennessee Cheesecake - Original
|$4.50
|Tennessee Cheesecake
|$4.87
Locally baked featuring flavors such as Original, Oreo and Chocolate Swirl