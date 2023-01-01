Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve chai tea

Item pic

 

Honest Coffee Roasters - Lea Ave

805 Lea Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Equal parts homemade Chai concentrate and steamed milk
More about Honest Coffee Roasters - Lea Ave
Item pic

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
Delicious chai tea latte
More about Ladybird Taco
Item pic

 

Honest Coffee Roasters - HCR West

3820 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 135, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.25
Equal parts homemade Chai concentrate and steamed milk
More about Honest Coffee Roasters - HCR West
Bongo Belmont image

 

Bongo Belmont

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Bongo Spiced Black Tea & milk
More about Bongo Belmont
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
Our spicy & peppery chai tea is brewed in house. If you're looking for a sweeter chai, try the Sweet Chai Of Mine version.
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
Item pic

 

Yin Yang Tea - Germantown - Germantown-Nashville

83 Van Buren st, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Milk Tea$5.50
Warm your taste buds with this spice filled tea, containing cinnamon, cloves, peppercorn, cardamom, and ginger.
More about Yin Yang Tea - Germantown - Germantown-Nashville

