Chai tea in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chai tea
Honest Coffee Roasters - Lea Ave
805 Lea Avenue, Nashville
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Equal parts homemade Chai concentrate and steamed milk
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
Delicious chai tea latte
Honest Coffee Roasters - HCR West
3820 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 135, Nashville
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Equal parts homemade Chai concentrate and steamed milk
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
Bongo Spiced Black Tea & milk
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
Our spicy & peppery chai tea is brewed in house. If you're looking for a sweeter chai, try the Sweet Chai Of Mine version.