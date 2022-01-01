Quesadillas in New Haven
New Haven restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
182 Temple St, New Haven
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
Choice of sauteed shrimp, steak or chicken with caramelized onions, red peppers, poblano peppers, garlic, tequila, pepper jack cheese and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
1180 Chapel St, New Haven
|Salchipapas
|$12.00
Loaded French fries topped with chorizo, shredded queso blanco, diced tomato, and scallion with horseradish and ketchup aioli
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Choice of shrimp, tuna, chicken, or salmon accompanied with yellow rice, beans and sweet plantains [GF]
|Yuca Frita
|$7.00
Fried yuca served with chimichurri sauce on the side [GF] [V]