Pancakes in Oakland
Oakland restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Gogi Time
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Time
2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Savory Korean Pancake
|$12.00
Savory Korean crepe with choice of kimchi, vegetable, or seafood
More about Lakeshore Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|(2) Pancakes
|$6.95
|(1) Pancake
|$3.95
|Pancake Combo
|$14.95
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
More about Jo's Modern Thai
Jo's Modern Thai
3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
|Coconut Pancake (GF,VO)
|$14.00
Kanom Krok- Coconut Cake, delicate squash, green onion, flying fish roe (tobiko)
More about Rockridge Cafe
HAMBURGERS
Rockridge Cafe
5492 College Avenue, Oakland
|Dollar size pancakes
|$8.50
Mini pancakes for the kids! Choose between ricotta or buttermilk batter.