Pancakes in Oakland

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve pancakes

Gogi Time image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Savory Korean Pancake$12.00
Savory Korean crepe with choice of kimchi, vegetable, or seafood
More about Gogi Time
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
(2) Pancakes$6.95
(1) Pancake$3.95
Pancake Combo$14.95
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
More about Lakeshore Cafe
Item pic

 

Jo's Modern Thai

3725 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Pancake (GF,VO)$14.00
Kanom Krok- Coconut Cake, delicate squash, green onion, flying fish roe (tobiko)
More about Jo's Modern Thai
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Rockridge Cafe

5492 College Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Dollar size pancakes$8.50
Mini pancakes for the kids! Choose between ricotta or buttermilk batter.
More about Rockridge Cafe
Potato Pancakes image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Brotzeit Lokal

1000 Embarcadero, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Pancakes$9.00
Shredded Yukon Gold potato, flour, egg, and green onion. Served with sour cream and fresh house-made apple sauce.
More about Brotzeit Lokal

