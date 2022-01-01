Lasagna in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve lasagna
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Cheese Lasagna
|$14.95
Pizza Roma
8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight
|Lasagna
|$17.45
Our chef skillfully layers the lasagna with fresh meat sauce, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|New! Proper Lasagna
|$25.00
Lasagna noodles layered with sweet Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, spinach, ricotta, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano