Lasagna in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve lasagna

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Lasagna$14.95
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
9 Cafe image

 

9 Cafe

900 Wood St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Lasagna$32.00
More about 9 Cafe
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$17.45
Our chef skillfully layers the lasagna with fresh meat sauce, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese.
More about Pizza Roma
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
New! Proper Lasagna$25.00
Lasagna noodles layered with sweet Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, spinach, ricotta, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna- DINNER$17.00
Lasagna-Lunch$12.00
More about Roman Bistro

