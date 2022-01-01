Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Panini Sandwich$9.99
Smoked chicken with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon and avocado dip.
Smoked Pork Cuban Panini$9.99
Smoked pork, shaved ham, pickles, mustard sauce, swiss cheese on a panini pressed roll.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Italian Panini$10.99
The hot Italian is packed with ham, pepperoni, capicola, salami, and provolone with your choice of toppings on pressed ciabatta.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

SANDWICHES

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
No Meat Breakfast Panini$5.00
Bacon Breakfast Panini$5.37
More about Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Golden Gate Panini$12.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Chicken Pesto Panini image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pesto Panini$8.50
GRILLED CHICKEN, PROVOLONE CHEESE, ROASTED RED PEPPER, BASIL PESTO MAYO & PANINI PRESSED
Chicken Artichoke Panini$7.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, ROASTED RED PEPPER, ASIAGO ARTICHOKE SPREAD & PANINI PRESSED
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teri-Yummy Panini$11.95
More about Milky Way

