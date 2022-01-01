Paninis in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve paninis
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Chicken Panini Sandwich
|$9.99
Smoked chicken with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon and avocado dip.
|Smoked Pork Cuban Panini
|$9.99
Smoked pork, shaved ham, pickles, mustard sauce, swiss cheese on a panini pressed roll.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Hot Italian Panini
|$10.99
The hot Italian is packed with ham, pepperoni, capicola, salami, and provolone with your choice of toppings on pressed ciabatta.
SANDWICHES
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon
|No Meat Breakfast Panini
|$5.00
|Bacon Breakfast Panini
|$5.37
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Golden Gate Panini
|$12.00
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$8.50
GRILLED CHICKEN, PROVOLONE CHEESE, ROASTED RED PEPPER, BASIL PESTO MAYO & PANINI PRESSED
|Chicken Artichoke Panini
|$7.49
GRILLED CHICKEN, ROASTED RED PEPPER, ASIAGO ARTICHOKE SPREAD & PANINI PRESSED