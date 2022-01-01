Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve hot chocolate

B52 Cafe image

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$4.00
8 oz – House-made Chocolate/Oat Ganache in steamed Oat Milk with Vanilla Syrup and Cocoa Powder.
*CAFFEINE FREE*
More about B52 Cafe
Item pic

 

Saxbys

3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.95
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream
More about Saxbys
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Hot Chocolate
Topped with whipped cream
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Topped with whipped cream
Hot Chocolate
Topped with whipped cream
More about Square Cafe
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about Pamela's Diner
Banner pic

 

Koala Coffee and Tea

820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate 12oz$3.50
Ghana single origin dark chocolate + steamed milk + whip cream
Hot Chocolate 16oz$4.00
Ghana single origin dark chocolate + steamed milk + whip cream
More about Koala Coffee and Tea
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.75
Cocoa and choice of steamed milk. Giant Marshmello
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
The Dor-Stop Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Dor-Stop Restaurant

1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1219 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about The Dor-Stop Restaurant
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Ineffable Cà Phê

Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh

Chicken Noodles

Shrimp Tacos

Rice Noodles

Caprese Salad

Shawarma

Salad Rolls

Beef Noodles

Carrot Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

East Liberty

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Pittsburgh to explore

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston