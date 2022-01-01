Hot chocolate in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve hot chocolate
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
8 oz – House-made Chocolate/Oat Ganache in steamed Oat Milk with Vanilla Syrup and Cocoa Powder.
*CAFFEINE FREE*
Saxbys
3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.95
A classic hot chocolate made with steamed milk and chocolate sauce, topped with house-made whipped cream
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Caramel Hot Chocolate
Topped with whipped cream
|Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Topped with whipped cream
|Hot Chocolate
Topped with whipped cream
Koala Coffee and Tea
820 W Ingomar Rd, McCandless
|Hot Chocolate 12oz
|$3.50
Ghana single origin dark chocolate + steamed milk + whip cream
|Hot Chocolate 16oz
|$4.00
Ghana single origin dark chocolate + steamed milk + whip cream
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.75
Cocoa and choice of steamed milk. Giant Marshmello
The Dor-Stop Restaurant
1430 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.50