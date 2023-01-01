Street tacos in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve street tacos
Rear End Gastropub & Garage
399 Butler St, Etna
|Street Hog Tacos
|$15.00
3 pulled pork tacos served with street corn, salsa verde, tomato, cotija cheese on flour tortillas
Viva Los Tacos
3901 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$4.00
Marinated grilled chicken, Flour tortilla, Shredded cheese, Chopped onions, cilantro, Choice of roja sauce
|Street Steak Tacos
|$5.00
Grilled Steak, Flour Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Chopped Onion, Cilantro, Choice of Roja