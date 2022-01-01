Pad thai in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pad thai

Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Satay Chicken$6.00
Fresh Rolls$6.00
Green Curry$15.00
More about Silk Elephant
Noodlehead image

 

Noodlehead

242 S. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls$4.50
2 per order
Street Noodle #1$11.50
rice noodles, Thai fried chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts, cilantro
Thai Fried Chicken$7.00
8-10 slices of chicken breast
More about Noodlehead
Senyai Thai Kitchen image

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Senyai Summer Rolls$7.00
Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.
Green Curry$15.00
Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.
Tom Yum$5.00
Spicy soup with roasted chili, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and tomatoes.
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemongrass Noodles$15.00
Mee Kathi$13.00
Laab$12.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
LuLu's Noodles image

NOODLES

LuLu's Noodles

400 S Craig St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Fried Rice$8.00
Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu.
Pad Thai$10.00
Common street food in Thailand. Rice noodles, Tofu, egg, peanuts. Choice of chicken, pork, shrimp and Tofu.
Crab Rangoon (5)$5.00
Cream cheese, sweetened
More about LuLu's Noodles

