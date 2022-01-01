Pad thai in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve pad thai
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Satay Chicken
|$6.00
|Fresh Rolls
|$6.00
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Noodlehead
242 S. Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls
|$4.50
2 per order
|Street Noodle #1
|$11.50
rice noodles, Thai fried chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts, cilantro
|Thai Fried Chicken
|$7.00
8-10 slices of chicken breast
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Senyai Summer Rolls
|$7.00
Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.
|Tom Yum
|$5.00
Spicy soup with roasted chili, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and tomatoes.
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh
|Lemongrass Noodles
|$15.00
|Mee Kathi
|$13.00
|Laab
|$12.00