Coleslaw in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve coleslaw
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Coleslaw
|$1.00
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
71 Washington Street, Providence
|Coleslaw
|$4.00
More about Keane's Woodfired Catering - Edgwood, Cranston
Keane's Woodfired Catering - Edgwood, Cranston
1850 Broad St., Cranston
|Classic Coleslaw
|$4.00
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence
|1/2 LB COLESLAW
|$3.50