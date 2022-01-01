Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve coleslaw

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$1.00
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
Kin Southern Table + Bar image

 

Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street

71 Washington Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$4.00
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
Coleslaw image

 

Durk's BBQ

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$5.00
More about Durk's BBQ
Keane's Woodfired Catering image

 

Keane's Woodfired Catering - Edgwood, Cranston

1850 Broad St., Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Coleslaw$4.00
More about Keane's Woodfired Catering - Edgwood, Cranston
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov image

 

MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 LB COLESLAW$3.50
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
Consumer pic

 

All Favorites Cafe

1678 Broad st, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Coleslaw$3.00
House made slaw, red and green cabbage.
More about All Favorites Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Greek Salad

Chicken Pizza

Cheese Fries

Cappuccino

Fritters

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Tuna Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (725 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1513 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston