Cheeseburgers in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Slider$4.50
Pickles, zip sauce
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Plate$11.49
Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Bacon-Cheeseburger$7.99
Crispy bacon strips playing nice with garden fresh veggies. Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes & mayo garnish this juicy burger. Served on a hard roll.
Cheeseburger From Hell$8.49
Fresh all beef patty, fired up with bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo , and Wimpy's Signature Hell Sauce
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger Platter$12.99
lettuce, tomato, mayo, on Brioche Roll
Cheeseburger Club$14.99
Cheeseburger Club
Sloppy Plate Cheeseburger$16.99
2 cheeseburgers (1LB)mac salad, steak fries topped with onions, mustard and Homemade hot sauce
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Deluxe Wrap$9.29
Chopped burger, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo & bacon.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
The Cheeseburger Sub$10.99
Cheeseburger on a sub with lettuce and tomato
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
R31 Cheeseburger$13.90
With cheddar, American, Swiss, blue or Pepper Jack cheese and lettuce, tomato
More about Root31 - Pittsford
The tap It Bar and Grill

1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$10.95
Half pound burger grill to perfection, comes with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion.
More about The tap It Bar and Grill
Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$11.99
Ground beef with two slices of American cheese, lettuce,
and tomato.
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
K-Cheeseburger$4.95
Cheeseburger Club$13.49
Served with steak fries
More about Jines Restaurant
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$7.99
Comes with American cheese unless changed under " cheese options".
Comes on a hard roll. Alternate bread options available.
Cheeseburger Plate$14.29
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Our bacon cheeseburger is made with two slices of bacon and American cheese. Swiss, Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go

2755 East Henrietta, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$6.99
Comes on a hard roll, made medium well
Cheeseburger Plate$12.99
More about Happy Days On the Go
Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Cheeseburger Sub$10.99
Cheeseburger on a sub with lettuce and tomato
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Patty Shack

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3, Henrietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Plate$11.99
2 Cheeseburger patties over your choice of 2 sides, topped with your choice of toppings.
More about Patty Shack

