Cheeseburgers in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$4.50
Pickles, zip sauce
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Cheeseburger Plate
|$11.49
Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
|Bacon-Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Crispy bacon strips playing nice with garden fresh veggies. Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes & mayo garnish this juicy burger. Served on a hard roll.
|Cheeseburger From Hell
|$8.49
Fresh all beef patty, fired up with bacon, jalapenos, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, crispy fried onions, fresh tomato, mayo , and Wimpy's Signature Hell Sauce
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Cheeseburger Platter
|$12.99
lettuce, tomato, mayo, on Brioche Roll
|Cheeseburger Club
|$14.99
Cheeseburger Club
|Sloppy Plate Cheeseburger
|$16.99
2 cheeseburgers (1LB)mac salad, steak fries topped with onions, mustard and Homemade hot sauce
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Cheeseburger Deluxe Wrap
|$9.29
Chopped burger, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo & bacon.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Guida's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|The Cheeseburger Sub
|$10.99
Cheeseburger on a sub with lettuce and tomato
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|R31 Cheeseburger
|$13.90
With cheddar, American, Swiss, blue or Pepper Jack cheese and lettuce, tomato
More about The tap It Bar and Grill
The tap It Bar and Grill
1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester
|Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Half pound burger grill to perfection, comes with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onion.
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Ground beef with two slices of American cheese, lettuce,
and tomato.
More about Jines Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|K-Cheeseburger
|$4.95
|Cheeseburger Club
|$13.49
Served with steak fries
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Comes with American cheese unless changed under " cheese options".
Comes on a hard roll. Alternate bread options available.
|Cheeseburger Plate
|$14.29
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Our bacon cheeseburger is made with two slices of bacon and American cheese. Swiss, Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.
More about Happy Days On the Go
Happy Days On the Go
2755 East Henrietta, Rochester
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Comes on a hard roll, made medium well
|Cheeseburger Plate
|$12.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|The Cheeseburger Sub
|$10.99
Cheeseburger on a sub with lettuce and tomato