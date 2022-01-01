Taco salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream, in a crispy tortilla bowl.
More about Guida's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Taco Meat over iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, taco chips, choice of dressing. Spice it up with Jalapenos Peppers (optional)
More about Jines Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Taco Salad
|$12.09
A fried tortilla shell filled with a iceberg lettuce and spring mix, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes topped with a choice of chili or vegetarian chili served with salsa and sour cream
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Taco Salad
|$12.49
Deep fried taco bowl, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, nacho cheese, and chili.