Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve taco salad

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream, in a crispy tortilla bowl.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Taco Meat over iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, taco chips, choice of dressing. Spice it up with Jalapenos Peppers (optional)
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.09
A fried tortilla shell filled with a iceberg lettuce and spring mix, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes topped with a choice of chili or vegetarian chili served with salsa and sour cream
More about Jines Restaurant
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.49
Deep fried taco bowl, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, nacho cheese, and chili.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Taco Meat over iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, taco chips, choice of dressing. Spice it up with Jalapenos Peppers (optional)
More about Guida's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Cucumber Salad

Hummus

Cheeseburgers

Noodle Soup

Chicken Tender Salad

Spinach Pizza

Cookies

Crispy Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston