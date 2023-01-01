Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve beef soup

Beef Dumpling Soup image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Hao Bao Dumplings

1021 K Street, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Dumpling Soup$12.00
10 pc beef dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro
More about Hao Bao Dumplings
Item pic

 

Super Taco - Calvine Rd.

8325 Elk Grove Florin Road #500, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Soup (Caldo de res)$15.00
Traditional beef stew served with fresh vegetables a side fresh Mexican rice, savory Chile-limon and diced jalapenos.
More about Super Taco - Calvine Rd.
Item pic

 

Hao Bao Dumplings Stockton Blvd Store

6821 Stockton Blvd #100, Sacramento

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Dumpling Soup$12.00
10 pc beef dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro
More about Hao Bao Dumplings Stockton Blvd Store

