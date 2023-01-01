Beef soup in Sacramento
SOUPS • NOODLES
Hao Bao Dumplings
1021 K Street, Sacramento
|Beef Dumpling Soup
|$12.00
10 pc beef dumplings, pork bone soup, sesame oil, white pepper, green onion, cilantro
Super Taco - Calvine Rd.
8325 Elk Grove Florin Road #500, Sacramento
|Beef Soup (Caldo de res)
|$15.00
Traditional beef stew served with fresh vegetables a side fresh Mexican rice, savory Chile-limon and diced jalapenos.