Short ribs in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve short ribs

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar

1801 L St, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Charbroiled Short Ribs (3)$13.00
More about Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
Zinfandel Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Zinfandel Grille

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHORT RIB BITES$17.00
Tostones, Fresno Chili Salsa, Pickled Onion
More about Zinfandel Grille
Koshi Ramen image

 

Koshi Ramen

8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ SHORT RIBS$16.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
More about Koshi Ramen
Item pic

BBQ

Teriyaki Time

4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 8 pcs)$16.95
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 8pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)
Double Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 12 pcs)$21.95
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 12pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)
More about Teriyaki Time
72 HOUR BEEF SHORT RIBS image

 

Allora

5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
72 HOUR BEEF SHORT RIBS$75.00
BEEF SHORT RIBS, WHEY POLENTA, GRILLED BROCCOLINI, GREMOLATA
More about Allora
Restaurant banner

 

Midtown Sac

1801 L St, Suite 50, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib w/ Beef Broth$6.50
2 beef ribs
More about Midtown Sac

