Short ribs in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve short ribs
SEAFOOD • SALADS • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Alley Kitchen + Bar
1801 L St, Sacramento
|Charbroiled Short Ribs (3)
|$13.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zinfandel Grille
2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento
|SHORT RIB BITES
|$17.00
Tostones, Fresno Chili Salsa, Pickled Onion
Koshi Ramen
8144 Delta Shores Cir, Sacramento
|BBQ SHORT RIBS
|$16.95
Served with Salad, Sunomono, Veggies, and Rice. (No Substitutions)
BBQ
Teriyaki Time
4730 Natomas Blvd Ste# 140, Sacramento
|Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 8 pcs)
|$16.95
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 8pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)
|Double Beef Short Ribs Plate (Grilled, 12 pcs)
|$21.95
Thick Sliced, Marinated with Soy Sauce, and Grilled Beef Short Ribs - Beef 'Galbi'. 12pcs of Beef Short Rib with bones come over Rice(R) with Sides of Green Salad(S) and Steamed Vegetables(V)
Allora
5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
|72 HOUR BEEF SHORT RIBS
|$75.00
BEEF SHORT RIBS, WHEY POLENTA, GRILLED BROCCOLINI, GREMOLATA