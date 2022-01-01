Veggie burgers in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve veggie burgers
University of Beer - Vacaville
196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville
|Veggie Burger
|$15.50
Our house-made veggie patty made with black beans and beets, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Secret Sauce and Garlic Aioli
University of Beer - Sacramento
1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento
|Veggie Burger
|$15.50
Our house-made veggie patty made with black beans and beets, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Secret Sauce and Garlic Aioli
SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento
|Rainbow Veggie Burger
|$17.00
Our Rainbow Veggie Burger is a housemade Vegan Patty made from a rainbow of plants topped with sprouts, tomato, red onion, chiles, avocado & aioli on brioche.
Honey and The Trapcat - Kitchen and Cocktails
1023 Front St STE A, Sacramernto
|SPICY VEGGIE BURGER
|$11.00