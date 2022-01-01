Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve veggie burgers

University of Beer image

 

University of Beer - Vacaville

196 Nut Tree Parkway, Vacaville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.50
Our house-made veggie patty made with black beans and beets, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Secret Sauce and Garlic Aioli
More about University of Beer - Vacaville
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer - Sacramento

1510 16th Street Suite 300, Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$15.50
Our house-made veggie patty made with black beans and beets, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Secret Sauce and Garlic Aioli
More about University of Beer - Sacramento
Rainbow Veggie Burger image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant

2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)
Takeout
Rainbow Veggie Burger$17.00
Our Rainbow Veggie Burger is a housemade Vegan Patty made from a rainbow of plants topped with sprouts, tomato, red onion, chiles, avocado & aioli on brioche.
More about Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
Honey and The Trapcat image

 

Honey and The Trapcat - Kitchen and Cocktails

1023 Front St STE A, Sacramernto

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPICY VEGGIE BURGER$11.00
More about Honey and The Trapcat - Kitchen and Cocktails
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hub Eats & Drinks

4740 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE BURGER$15.00
BEYOND MEAT PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, SAUTEED ONION, YELLOW MUSTARD OR BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
More about The Hub Eats & Drinks

