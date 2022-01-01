Lobsters in Sacramento
Sacramento restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
TAPAS
Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
|Lobster ravioli with seared prawns
|$34.00
Caramelized onion, scampi cream, Parmesan cheese
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento
|Shrimp & Lobster
|$29.99
Lobster tail, half lb Shrimp, corn and sausage
|Lobster Combo
|$84.99
2 Lobster Tails, Shrimp, Snow Crab, 2 corns and 2 sausages
|Lobster Tail
|$15.99
More about Allora
Allora
5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
|LOBSTER CANNELLONI ***(SERVES 2-3)***
|$95.00
MAINE LOBSTER, HOUSE-MADE RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, SPINACH, PARMA ROSA. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & choice of dolce.
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
1118 16th St., Sacramento
|Lobster Roll w/Fries
|$26.00
Chilled lobster meat, light mayo, green onion garnished on a brioche bun.
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$29.00
Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce with chunks of lobster meat.
|Lobster Mix
|$110.00
2 lobster tail, snow crab, prawns, 2 corn, 2 pieces of sausage