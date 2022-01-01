Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Sacramento

Sacramento restaurants
Sacramento restaurants that serve lobsters

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar image

TAPAS

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar

556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster ravioli with seared prawns$34.00
Caramelized onion, scampi cream, Parmesan cheese
More about Wildwood Kitchen & Bar
Shrimp & Lobster image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (4293 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster$29.99
Lobster tail, half lb Shrimp, corn and sausage
Lobster Combo$84.99
2 Lobster Tails, Shrimp, Snow Crab, 2 corns and 2 sausages
Lobster Tail$15.99
More about Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento
LOBSTER CANNELLONI ***(SERVES 2-3)*** image

 

Allora

5215 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER CANNELLONI ***(SERVES 2-3)***$95.00
MAINE LOBSTER, HOUSE-MADE RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, SPINACH, PARMA ROSA. Served with family sized insalata, fresh baked focaccia & choice of dolce.
More about Allora
Lobster Mac and Cheese image

 

Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar

1118 16th St., Sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll w/Fries$26.00
Chilled lobster meat, light mayo, green onion garnished on a brioche bun.
Lobster Mac and Cheese$29.00
Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce with chunks of lobster meat.
Lobster Mix$110.00
2 lobster tail, snow crab, prawns, 2 corn, 2 pieces of sausage
More about Station 16 Seafood Restaurant & Bar
Shrimp & Lobster image

 

Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

8148 Delta Shores Circle Ste. 140, sacramento

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Lobster$29.99
Lobster tail, half lb Shrimp, corn and sausage
Lobster Combo$84.99
2 Lobster Tails, Shrimp, Snow Crab, 2 corns and 2 sausages
Lobster Tail$15.99
More about Firehouse Crawfish, Delta Shores

