Saint Paul pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Saint Paul

Big River Pizza image

 

Big River Pizza

280 5th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Inch Margherita$13.50
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, finished with olive oil, cracked black pepper and salt
12 Inch Meat Lovers$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon and calabrese salami
Large Caesar$8.00
torn romaine, grated parm, lemon juice, shaved parm, Cesar dressing with herbed pizza crisps
More about Big River Pizza
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Family Feasts$35.00
Large 2 Topping Pizza), 8 piece chicken box, large French fry
LARGE 14" PIZZA$13.00
SMALL 10" PIZZA$9.00
More about Michael's Pizza
Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Dinner Salad$4.00
LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, CROUTONS
Spaghetti and Meatballs$8.00
Hot Hoagies$10.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks image

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood

Avg 4.7 (8710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
No.3 Supreme$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.9 Classico$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, basil, grana padano
No.13 Don Pepe$13.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, breakfast bacon, cheese & tomatoes.
14" House Special$21.99
Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Pepperoni
10" Cheese Pizza$9.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$7.75
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
Toasted Italian Cheesebread$7.00
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
14" The Zamboni Pizza$20.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks image

 

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
No.10 Primo$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
No.11 Margherita$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
Mountain Salad
arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery image

 

2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery

921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Personal Pan Pepperoni$6.75
Pint Single$8.50
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich (Meal)$8.00
More about 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
Carbone’s Pizzeria image

 

Carbone’s Pizzeria

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Fries
Cheese Curds$9.00
Antipasto Salad
More about Carbone’s Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

7th Street Parlor

1017 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 7th Street Parlor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

Pies

Boneless Wings

Chimichangas

Fish And Chips

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston