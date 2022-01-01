Saint Paul pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Saint Paul
More about Big River Pizza
Big River Pizza
280 5th St E, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|12 Inch Margherita
|$13.50
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, finished with olive oil, cracked black pepper and salt
|12 Inch Meat Lovers
|$18.00
Traditional red sauce, shredded mozzarella, fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon and calabrese salami
|Large Caesar
|$8.00
torn romaine, grated parm, lemon juice, shaved parm, Cesar dressing with herbed pizza crisps
More about Michael's Pizza
Michael's Pizza
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Large Family Feasts
|$35.00
Large 2 Topping Pizza), 8 piece chicken box, large French fry
|LARGE 14" PIZZA
|$13.00
|SMALL 10" PIZZA
|$9.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Side Dinner Salad
|$4.00
LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, CROUTONS
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$8.00
|Hot Hoagies
|$10.00
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood
|Popular items
|No.3 Supreme
|$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
|No.9 Classico
|$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, basil, grana padano
|No.13 Don Pepe
|$13.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, breakfast bacon, cheese & tomatoes.
|14" House Special
|$21.99
Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Pepperoni
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$9.99
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$7.75
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
|Toasted Italian Cheesebread
|$7.00
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
|14" The Zamboni Pizza
|$20.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul
|Popular items
|No.10 Primo
|$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
|No.11 Margherita
|$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
|Mountain Salad
arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
More about 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Personal Pan Pepperoni
|$6.75
|Pint Single
|$8.50
|BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich (Meal)
|$8.00
More about Carbone’s Pizzeria
Carbone’s Pizzeria
55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul
|Popular items
|Pizza Fries
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
|Antipasto Salad