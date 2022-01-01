Quesadillas in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve quesadillas
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream [V]
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.00
two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
flour tortilla, roasted chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Quesadilla Rellenas
|$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Vegetariana
|$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Red Chile Quesadilla
|$2.65
chipotle based salsa and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Quesadilla
|$2.65
cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Kids Option B: 2 Mini Quesadilla
|$6.00
Served with Rice, Beans or Papitas, Choice of Dessert and a Kids Soda
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
Cheddar-Jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers & onion grilled between tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole.
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Bean & Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
hormone-free chicken | organic black beans | organic spinach | mozzarella | salsa | guacamole | chipotle sour cream
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$13.00
tofu scramble | Herbivorous Butcher swiss & mozzarella | vegan sausage | spinach | sprouted organic tortilla
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Quesadilla Rellenas
|$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Vegetariana
|$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Pappy's St. Paul
1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL
|Quesadilla Combo
|$7.99
|#7 Quesadilla combo
|$10.39
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Quesadilla Rellenas
|$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Vegetariana
|$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese and pulled chicken. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Grilled Chicken & Salsa Verde Quesadillas
|$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa verde, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.
|Salsa Chipotle Quesadillas
|$9.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa chipotle, Monterey Jack cheese & onions.
|Grilled Chicken & Salsa Chipotle Quesadillas
|$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa chipotle, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.79
Cut of grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream in a tortilla
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.24
Spicy cheese quesadilla for kids
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Quesadilla
|$18.00
Smoked brisket or Brickhouse chicken, flour tortilla, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, Sriracha avocado, chipotle cream
|Quesadilla
|$18.00
Smoked brisket or Brickhouse chicken,
flour tortilla, cheddar and pepper jack
cheese, pickled red onion, pico de gallo,
Sriracha avocado, chipotle cream
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Kid's Quesadilla Platter (Online)
|$6.75
|Quesadillas Tradicional Platter (Online)
|$13.25
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese & guisado or vegetarian choice then cooked on a griddle until melted inside and toasty outside. Served with rice and beans.
Tally's Dockside
4441 Lake Ave South, White Bear Lake
|Hooks Street Quesadillas
|$9.95
Grilled quesadillas - cheese blend served with our tropical fiesta salsa and sour cream.
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|QUESADILLA
|$14.00
Plain or spicy with veggies or the meat of your choice, two cheeses on a 12” tortilla with sour cream and fresh salsa. Make your quesadilla gluten free (optional).
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Quesadilla
|$9.99
Cheddar-Jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers & onion grilled between tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole.
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.99
A smaller cheese quesadilla served with a fruit cup.
|Veggie Quesadillas
|$12.99
A grilled whole wheat tortilla filled with mixed cheese and a vegetable melody consisting of broccoli, squash, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with lettuce and scoops of guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadillas
|$12.99
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tapatia
2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville
|Quesadilla (Cheese)
|$7.00
10" flour tortilla cheese quesadilla
|Mini Quesadillas
|$5.00
Order of 3 mini quesadillas for kids
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
La Tapatia - Food Truck
2730 Snelling Avenue North, Roseville
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
10" flour tortilla cheese quesadilla
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
|Mini Quesadillas (3)
|$5.00
Order of 3 mini quesadillas for kids