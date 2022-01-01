Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream [V]
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.00
two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese; served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
flour tortilla, roasted chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheese
More about Groveland Tap
Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellenas$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Chile Quesadilla$2.65
chipotle based salsa and cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Quesadilla$2.65
cheddar cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Kids Option B: 2 Mini Quesadilla$6.00
Served with Rice, Beans or Papitas, Choice of Dessert and a Kids Soda
More about Taco House
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.99
Cheddar-Jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers & onion grilled between tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole.
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Bean & Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
hormone-free chicken | organic black beans | organic spinach | mozzarella | salsa | guacamole | chipotle sour cream
Vegan Quesadilla$13.00
tofu scramble | Herbivorous Butcher swiss & mozzarella | vegan sausage | spinach | sprouted organic tortilla
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellenas$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Combo$7.99
#7 Quesadilla combo$10.39
Quesadilla$7.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellenas$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
A flour tortilla with chedder jack cheese and pulled chicken. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For deliv image

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Salsa Verde Quesadillas$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa verde, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.
Salsa Chipotle Quesadillas$9.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa chipotle, Monterey Jack cheese & onions.
Grilled Chicken & Salsa Chipotle Quesadillas$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa chipotle, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Union 32 Craft House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
More about Union 32 Craft House
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.79
Cut of grilled chicken breast with sautéed bell pepper, mozzarella cheese, and sour cream in a tortilla
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$5.24
Spicy cheese quesadilla for kids
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.99
More about Shore 96
Brickhouse Food & Drink image

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$18.00
Smoked brisket or Brickhouse chicken, flour tortilla, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, Sriracha avocado, chipotle cream
Quesadilla$18.00
Smoked brisket or Brickhouse chicken,
flour tortilla, cheddar and pepper jack
cheese, pickled red onion, pico de gallo,
Sriracha avocado, chipotle cream
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Consumer pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla Platter (Online)$6.75
Quesadillas Tradicional Platter (Online)$13.25
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese & guisado or vegetarian choice then cooked on a griddle until melted inside and toasty outside. Served with rice and beans.
More about El Burrito Mercado
Hooks Street Quesadillas image

 

Tally's Dockside

4441 Lake Ave South, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hooks Street Quesadillas$9.95
Grilled quesadillas - cheese blend served with our tropical fiesta salsa and sour cream.
More about Tally's Dockside
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA$14.00
Plain or spicy with veggies or the meat of your choice, two cheeses on a 12” tortilla with sour cream and fresh salsa. Make your quesadilla gluten free (optional).
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.99
Cheddar-Jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers & onion grilled between tortillas. Served with sour cream, salsa & guacamole.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
A smaller cheese quesadilla served with a fruit cup.
Veggie Quesadillas$12.99
A grilled whole wheat tortilla filled with mixed cheese and a vegetable melody consisting of broccoli, squash, zucchini, onions, and peppers. Served with lettuce and scoops of guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadillas$12.99
More about La Casita
La Tapatia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tapatia

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla (Cheese)$7.00
10" flour tortilla cheese quesadilla
Mini Quesadillas$5.00
Order of 3 mini quesadillas for kids
Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
More about La Tapatia
Restaurant banner

 

La Tapatia - Food Truck

2730 Snelling Avenue North, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
10" flour tortilla cheese quesadilla
Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Mini Quesadillas (3)$5.00
Order of 3 mini quesadillas for kids
More about La Tapatia - Food Truck

