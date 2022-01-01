Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in San Antonio

Go
San Antonio restaurants
Toast

San Antonio restaurants that serve caprese salad

Banner pic

 

Playland

400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$13.00
Tomato, Hand Pulled Mozzarella, 10yr Balsamic Vinegar, Basil, EVOO
More about Playland
Item pic

 

Mattenga's Pizzeria

17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$5.99
Caprese salad is a refreshing shareable salad made with sliced tomatoes, shredded fresh mozzarella cheese, topped with house-made Basil oil and Balsamic glaze.
More about Mattenga's Pizzeria
Caprese Salad image

 

BistroQuick

218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$8.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Vinegar, Mustard
More about BistroQuick
Consumer pic

 

Pesto Ristorante

5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes,fresh basil drizzled with virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Small Caprese Salad$6.00
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes,fresh basil drizzled with virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
More about Pesto Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in San Antonio

Bread Pudding

Shrimp Salad

Enchiladas

French Fries

Chocolate Cake

Yakisoba

Tacos

Asian Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Antonio to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio International Airport Vicinity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tobin Hill

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Stone Oak

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Central

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Southtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mahncke Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Huebner/ Leon Creeks

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near San Antonio to explore

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Schertz

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Seguin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cibolo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston