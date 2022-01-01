Caprese salad in San Antonio
San Antonio restaurants that serve caprese salad
Playland
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX, San Antonio
|Caprese Salad
|$13.00
Tomato, Hand Pulled Mozzarella, 10yr Balsamic Vinegar, Basil, EVOO
Mattenga's Pizzeria
17219 O'Connor Rd, San Antonio
|Caprese Salad
|$5.99
Caprese salad is a refreshing shareable salad made with sliced tomatoes, shredded fresh mozzarella cheese, topped with house-made Basil oil and Balsamic glaze.
BistroQuick
218 E Olmos Dr, San Antonio
|Caprese Salad
|$8.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil, Vinegar, Mustard
Pesto Ristorante
5221 McCullough Ave, Olmos Park
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes,fresh basil drizzled with virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
|Small Caprese Salad
|$6.00
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes,fresh basil drizzled with virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar